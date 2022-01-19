On this day last year, India breached the fortress Gabba to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

With this victory, Team India became the first side to defeat the Aussies at the Gabba in 32 years

Exactly a year ago, on this day last year, Team India accomplished a historic win against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Indian team retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the 4th Test and won the series by 2-1. With this victory, Team India became the first side to defeat the Aussies at the Gabba in 32 years.

"A historic win at the Gabba that helped #TeamIndia seal the series against Australia 2-1," BCCI tweeted to celebrate the occasion.

Check BCCI's tweet here:

#OnThisDay in 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ A historic win at the Gabba that helped #TeamIndia seal the series against Australia 2-1 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MgzQ7mP1NB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2022

Chasing 328, Team India lost Rohit Sharma early but young Shubman Gill, who had made his debut barely a couple of Tests ago, scored the highest in the team with 91 runs under his belt, Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 89 and Cheteshwar Pujara too made a valuable contribution of 56. The partnership between Gill and Pujara created the solid base for what turned out to be one of the greatest run chases in the history of Indian cricket.



After Pujara was dismissed by seamer Pat Cummins for 56, Pant continued on his merry way and proved his mettle by stitching a crucial 53-run partnership with all-rounder Washington Sundar. This gritty performance from the middle-order helped the visitors chase down the challenging total on the last day of the Test match.

This victory meant a lot as it came at 'Fortress Gabba'. The last time Australia tasted defeat at the Gabba was at the hands of the West Indies in 1988. Since then till last year, the Aussies had played 31 matches and won 24 at the venue, while drawing the remaining seven.

In November 2012, they had drawn against South Africa and after that match, the Aussies won over England (twice), Pakistan, India and New Zealand (twice) and Sri Lanka too.

This was India’s first victory at the Gabba in seven Tests. Earlier, they had lost five matches while drawing one at the venue. Also, during their last trip in 2018-19, Team India had not played at the iconic ground.

