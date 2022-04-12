Novak Djokovic makes shock early exit at Monte Carlo Masters 2022
Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve eight times.
Monte Carlo Novak Djokovic crashed out in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday as the world number one played in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Djokovic lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round after dropping his serve eight times.
The Serb's only other appearance in 2022 was in Dubai in February where he played just three matches.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Miami Open 2022: Swiatek closes in on clinching ‘Sunshine Double’; Ruud beats Zverev to move to semis
Swiatek’s dream season continued as she defeated Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 in the Miami Open quarter-finals to close in on a third successive WTA 1000 crown.
Miami Open 2022: Nick Kyrgios refuses to apologise over on-court meltdown, war-of-words with umpire
Kyrgios lost his head in the Miami heat and spent his fourth-round match delivering a blistering verbal assault on "dreadful" Brazilian match umpire Carlos Bernardes before crashing out 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to Italy's Jannik Sinner.
Serena Williams mentor Patrick Mouratoglou to coach Simona Halep
Mouratoglou said Halep had asked if he was available to coach her while training at his academy in southern France before flying to last month's tournament at Indian Wells.