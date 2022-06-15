Stimac's future with Indian football looks bleak at the moment as his current contract runs out in September.

After India’s victorious campaign in the AFC Asia Cup qualifiers, which concluded with the Blue Tigers qualifying for the continental championship and defeating Hong Kong 4-0 in Salt Lake on Tuesday, national football team coach Igor Stimac came down heavily on the current sorry state of Indian football federation (AIFF), who are currently under Committee of Administrators' jurisdiction over National Sports Code violation.

The 54-year-old Croatian won hearts on Tuesday night as India reached the Asia Cup with three wins under their belt in the qualifiers. Even after encouraging results, Stimac's future with Indian football looks bleak at the moment as his current contract runs out in September and AIFF remains under administration with fresh elections expected in two-three months' time.

When Stimac was asked if he had any contract talks with AIFF or not, the coach confirmed no such discussion has happened with the three-member CoA in charge. Stimac also expressed his displeasure on how the entire situation has allegedly affected the Indian football team and its players.

“We had no time to talk about contracts. We don’t even have a board. Nobody thought about how that drama could affect the players,” he said at India vs Hong Kong post-match press conference in Kolkata on Tuesday. “I’m not getting into what is right or wrong. I’m just talking about the timing. At such an important time, such a thing is happening, is anyone normal?”

Stimac also minced no words in asking the federation and Indian football leagues to have better communication and release Indian players for national duty whenever he needs them, provided he stays on with the team.

“We look into the future where we want to be. We want to be in every Asian Cup and we also want to compete strongly for the World Cup Qualifiers, which was clearly said at the beginning of my term,” Igor Stimac added.

“Be it AIFF or the government. Beware of the Indian national team. We represent India, if there are ambitions in the country to think where we can be, they must follow our motto. In the future If I’m here, the league must start when I say, for as many days when I think the national team to prepare well. The people in AIFF and other federations need to follow my thoughts on what the team needs to go up and higher. The players who are chosen by us must play in the clubs."

“We need better communication between clubs and AIFF. I tried my best, had great relationships with the managers of the ISL clubs, but exchanging information for me is important. It’s important to be in connection with club coaches to provide individual working plans for players so that they can improve. I hope coaches this year will get more time to work individually with Indian players, who need more time to get to the level I want them at,” he added.

Stimac further praised his players for giving their all for him while the coach reminded everyone that he took the Indian football coaching role because he believed in the project and came for a less salary when he had multiple offers.

“The players are trying to save my job. I came here for a less salary than what was my market price. I had offers from others for better-paid jobs than I saw in India. The coach was never the problem in this country, you should talk about other problems,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.