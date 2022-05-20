Hailing from a conservative locality of Telangana's Nizamabad, Jameel shared the struggles he and his wife Parveen Sultana endured when their daughter took up a sport that traditionally requires a vest and shorts among its apparels

A certain Mohammad Jameel was over the moon on Thursday night when his daughter Nikhat Zareen became World Champion after defeating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas by unanimous verdict in the 52kg final of the Women's World Boxing Championship in Instanbul.

Sharing happiness on his daughter's win, an emotional Jameel said the victory was long-awaited and will be an inspiration for all the girls in the country.

“To win gold in the world championships is something which will act as an inspiration to Muslim girls as well each girl in the country to aim to achieve bigger in life. A kid, whether he is a boy or a girl, has to make their own way and Nikhat has paved her own way,” Jameel told The Indian Express.

Nikhat Zareen 🇮🇳 is the champion of the world! This is the marquee flyweight division and she has coasted in style. She's won every bout at World championships by 5-0 unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/6eIDj5D3dy — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 19, 2022

Hailing from a conservative locality of Telangana's Hyderabad, Jameel also shared the struggles he and his wife Parveen Sultana endured when their daughter took up a sport that traditionally requires a vest and shorts among its apparels. However, the Jameel household stood firm in their decision to stick by Nikhat's dream.

“I used to work as a sales assistant in Saudi Arabia for 15 years before I decided to shift base to Nizamabad to support my daughter’s studies and sports.

"While Nikhat’s two elder sisters are doctors, I had to spend time on Nikhat’s training as well as her younger sister, who plays badminton. When Nikhat told us about her willingness to become a boxer, there was no hesitation in our minds.

"But sometimes, relatives or friends would tell us that a girl should not play a sport where she has to wear shorts. But we knew that whatever Nikhat wanted, we would support her dream,” Jameel said.

The 25-year-old Nikhat, who had to remain in the shadow of decorated boxing star Mary Kom for a good part of her amateur boxing career as they boxed in the same category, finally can say her time has come as she became only the fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after Mary Kom's record six titles (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006). In fact, it was also India's first gold since Mary won it last time in New Delhi in 2018.

In total, Indian women's boxers won three medals at the Worlds in Instanbul, taking India's overall medal up to 39 (10 gold, eight silver, and 21 bronze, in the 12 editions), which is third-highest behind Russia (60) and China (50).

Her mother Parveen, who expressed her joy at how Nikhat dominated the top-level competition, wished her daughter will bring home the Olympic gold medal next.

"It is a matter of extreme joy. Can't express my happiness," Parveen told ANI. "She defeated everyone with a score of 5:0, and today she has won gold. I am very happy. She is the first boxer from Telangana, that too a girl, who has brought gold back home. It is a matter of pride. I hope she will get gold in the Olympics too."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.