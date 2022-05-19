Sports

Nikhat Zareen wins gold: 'One for the history books', Twitterati hail Indian boxer's emphatic victory at Worlds

Zareen became only the fifth Indian woman to win gold at the World Boxing Championships after outpunching Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final in Istanbul

FP Sports May 19, 2022 22:18:04 IST
File image of Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen. BFI

Nikhat Zareen brought her campaign at the 2022 IBA Women's World Championships to a triumphant end as she outclassed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52kg final to win gold.

Zareen's victory in the flyweight final thus brought to an end India's four-year wait for a top-of-the-podium finish at the prestigious competition. The pugilist from Telangana had a dominant run to the gold medal, winning all her bouts by a 5-0 margin, having defeated Brazil's Caroline de Almeida in the semi-finals.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom last won gold at the event back in 2018. Besides Zareen and Mary Kom, L Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the other Indian women boxers to have won gold at the event.

Besides Zareen, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg) are the other Indian medallists at this year's women's championships, the duo winning bronze after losing to Italy's Irma Testa and Ireland's Amy Broadhurst.

Zareen's victory was also India's 10th gold overall in the women's world championships.

Zareen's achievement is the latest feel-good moment for Indian sport, coming close on the heels of the the nation's historic triumph over Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final to further highlight the country's progress in sports other than cricket, and netizens sure did express their delight on Twitter. Let us take a look at some of the top reactions below:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

Updated Date: May 19, 2022 22:18:04 IST

