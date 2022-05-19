Zareen became only the fifth Indian woman to win gold at the World Boxing Championships after outpunching Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final in Istanbul

Nikhat Zareen brought her campaign at the 2022 IBA Women's World Championships to a triumphant end as she outclassed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52kg final to win gold.

Zareen's victory in the flyweight final thus brought to an end India's four-year wait for a top-of-the-podium finish at the prestigious competition. The pugilist from Telangana had a dominant run to the gold medal, winning all her bouts by a 5-0 margin, having defeated Brazil's Caroline de Almeida in the semi-finals.

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom last won gold at the event back in 2018. Besides Zareen and Mary Kom, L Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the other Indian women boxers to have won gold at the event.

Besides Zareen, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg) are the other Indian medallists at this year's women's championships, the duo winning bronze after losing to Italy's Irma Testa and Ireland's Amy Broadhurst.

Zareen's victory was also India's 10th gold overall in the women's world championships.

Zareen's achievement is the latest feel-good moment for Indian sport, coming close on the heels of the the nation's historic triumph over Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final to further highlight the country's progress in sports other than cricket, and netizens sure did express their delight on Twitter. Let us take a look at some of the top reactions below:

ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS ✍️ ⚔️@nikhat_zareen continues her golden streak (from Nationals 2021) & becomes the only 5️⃣th woman boxer to winmedal at World Championships Well done, world champion!‍♂️@AjaySingh_SG#ibawwchs2022#IstanbulBoxing#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/wjs1mSKGVX — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 19, 2022

What a win this is @nikhat_zareen Congratulations, World Champion pic.twitter.com/64k9Zv4eQt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

Congratulation to the world champion @nikhat_zareen .well played pic.twitter.com/TNqHOWJLQj — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 19, 2022

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen on winning the Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey! A daughter of Nizamabad, Nikhat has defied all odds to carve her own identity in the male-dominated sport. Her journey of perseverance is an inspiration for all.We're proud of her! pic.twitter.com/F1AwaINJrl — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 19, 2022

For the first time in nearly a decade and a half has a boxing world champion not named Mary Kom. Instead it's Nizamabad's Nikhat Zareen who joins that very exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/EgGEGB0bh7 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 19, 2022

NIKHAT ZAREEN! Put some respecc on the name 'cause issa WORLD CHAMPION She beats Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final with a unanimous decision. She may have had tears in her eyes in the end but her celebrations are giving 'Sit down, be humble' vibes. Fitting! pic.twitter.com/gFMGchEQir — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 19, 2022

2011- Junior World Champion 2022- Senior World Champion. It's been a long journey with its fair share of ups (and downs), but she's well and truly arrived! Congratulations @nikhat_zareen , you've made the country proud! — Aman Shah (@aman812) May 19, 2022

