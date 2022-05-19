Nikhat Zareen, who was declared winner by a unanimous 5-0 verdict, thus became only the fifth Indian woman to win gold at the World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat Zareen capped off a dominant run in the 2022 IBA Women's World Championships in Istanbul by defeating Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final to secure India's first gold medal of the competition.

In the process, Telangana native Zareen became only the fifth Indian female boxer to win gold at the World Championships. Zareen was once again dominant in the final against the Thai pugilist as she pulled off a unanimous 5-0 victory.

Zareen, who was also crowned the Youth World Champion earlier in her career, had won all her bouts by a similar margin in her run to gold, having defeated Brazil's Caroline De Almeida in the semis earlier.

Six-time world champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom is among the four other Indian women to have won gold at the elite competition, the most recent of those victories coming in 2018 in New Delhi. The other Indian winners are L Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C.

ONE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS ✍️ ⚔️@nikhat_zareen continues her golden streak (from Nationals 2021) & becomes the only 5️⃣th woman boxer to winmedal at World Championships Well done, world champion!‍♂️@AjaySingh_SG#ibawwchs2022#IstanbulBoxing#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/wjs1mSKGVX — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) May 19, 2022

Besides Nikhat, Manisha Moun (57kg) and Parveen Hooda (63kg) collected bronze after losing their semi-final bouts to Irma Testa and Amy Broadhurst respectively.

