New Zealand's Ross Taylor bids adieu to Test cricket, here's how Twitter reacted

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor said goodbye to Test cricket as New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch to level the series.

He gave his Test career a fairytale ending by finishing with a wicket to finish Test match.

Twitterati hailed the cricketer for his tremendous Test career and his fairytale finish.

“Gotta love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his final Test to win the match,” a Twitter user wrote while posting the video clip of the cricketer taking the last wicket of his Test career.

Gotta love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his final Test to win the match. pic.twitter.com/8KsjuWMExR — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) January 11, 2022

Another Twitter user saluted Taylor for his remarkable Test career.

“Ross Taylor takes the Wicket of his last ball of Career. What an end to the Remarkable Career,” she tweeted.

Ross Taylor takes the Wicket of his last ball of Career. What an end to the Remarkable Career. — Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) January 11, 2022

A user said Ross Taylor had a dreamy farewell. He also shared the cricketer’s video clip.

Picking a wicket after more than a decade add to tht it is ur last test match Wow dreamy farewell Ross Taylor hv got......! pic.twitter.com/gWJy4Ffuoe — Akram Khan (@AkramK2108) January 11, 2022

Another wrote, ‘What a way to end.”

Oh my god!! Ross Taylor actually picked a wicket ♥️♥️. What a way to end — Flighted Leggie (@flighted_leggie) January 11, 2022

A twitter user termed the cricketer’s Test career as glorious.

Ross Taylor bowled the final over after 7 long years to get the last wkt of this innings & 3rd career test Wicket to end his glorious 15 years long test career in style. standing ovation from all out there. All the respect & Applauds to Ross,the legend#NZLvBAN @RossLTaylor pic.twitter.com/Rd1ydrEPs4 — Ayesha (@JoeRoot66Fan) January 11, 2022

A user shared a meme to express his emotions.

Watching Ross Taylor bowl today pic.twitter.com/AKDWUv8bxs — Sritama Panda (Ross Taylor’s Version) (@cricketpun_duh) January 11, 2022

A Twitter user thanked Taylor for the wonderful cricketing memories.

Ross Taylor, thank you for the memories. My fav knock: the Pallekele one v Pakistan at 2011 WC, especially the takedown of Shoaib at the death (after the epic Kamran Akmal reprieve). And of course for RCB against KKR at Centurion in 2009. Stunning leg side swings. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) January 11, 2022

A user hailed the New Zealand batsman for smashing wickets on the last ball of the Test series.

Ross Taylor

Glenn Mcgrath

Muttiah Muralitharan Some Cricketers that have taken a wicket off their final delivery in Test cricket#NZvBAN #BANvsNZ — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) January 11, 2022

“Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bangladeshi wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. So good,” wrote a Twitter user.

Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bangladeshi wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. So good. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/fgNDNWzIuc — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) January 11, 2022

International Cricket Council also praised Ross Taylor for his contribution to cricket. “Ross Taylor finishes his Test career with a wicket to clinch a huge win and 12 #WTC23 points for New Zealand!,” read the tweet.

Ross Taylor finishes his Test career with a wicket to clinch a huge win and 12 #WTC23 points for New Zealand! #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/UaibIuSyxO — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2022

Blackcaps tweeted “Thank you Taylors,” along with his photograph.

Check what Taylor said after the match

The crowd gave a standing ovation to Taylor. He was given a guard of honor by the Bangladesh players and presented with the match ball. The cricketer thus broke into tears on Tuesday. Ross Taylor has a New Zealand record of 7,683 runs to his name. He is 37th in the all-time list of the sport's most prolific run-getters in the longest format.

