New Zealand's Ross Taylor bids adieu to Test cricket, here's how Twitter reacted

Twitterati hailed the cricketer for his tremendous Test career and his fairytale finish

FP Trending January 11, 2022 19:08:29 IST
File image of Ross Taylor. AFP

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor said goodbye to Test cricket as New Zealand thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs in the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch to level the series.

He gave his Test career a fairytale ending by finishing with a wicket to finish Test match.

“Gotta love Ross Taylor getting his 3rd Test wicket in his final Test to win the match,” a Twitter user wrote while posting the video clip of the cricketer taking the last wicket of his Test career.

Another Twitter user saluted Taylor for his remarkable Test career.

“Ross Taylor takes the Wicket of his last ball of Career. What an end to the Remarkable Career,” she tweeted.

A user said Ross Taylor had a dreamy farewell. He also shared the cricketer’s video clip.

Another wrote, ‘What a way to end.”

A twitter user termed the cricketer’s Test career as glorious.

A user shared a meme to express his emotions.

A Twitter user thanked Taylor for the wonderful cricketing memories.

A user hailed the New Zealand batsman for smashing wickets on the last ball of the Test series.

“Ross Taylor has a bowl and takes the last Bangladeshi wicket in his last ever Test for New Zealand. So good,” wrote a Twitter user.

International Cricket Council also praised Ross Taylor for his contribution to cricket. “Ross Taylor finishes his Test career with a wicket to clinch a huge win and 12 #WTC23 points for New Zealand!,” read the tweet.

Blackcaps tweeted “Thank you Taylors,” along with his photograph.

Check what Taylor said after the match

The crowd gave a standing ovation to Taylor. He was given a guard of honor by the Bangladesh players and presented with the match ball. The cricketer thus broke into tears on Tuesday. Ross Taylor has a New Zealand record of 7,683 runs to his name. He is 37th in the all-time list of the sport's most prolific run-getters in the longest format.

Updated Date: January 11, 2022 19:18:49 IST

