Agence France-Presse March 22, 2022 19:27:56 IST
Netherlands' head coach Louis van Gaal, gives a press conference after the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group G football match between Latvia and The Netherlands, in Riga, Latvia, on October 9, 2021. (Photo by Gints Ivuskans / AFP)

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has tested positive for Covid after experiencing symptoms, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.

The KNVB did not say if the 70-year-old would be able to take his place on the bench for the Netherlands' friendly against Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday.

A spokesperson told the Dutch press agency ANP that Van Gaal had a "cold and continued to display symptoms".

The former Barcelona and Manchester United boss had to watch the Dutch side's last game -- a decisive World Cup qualifying win over Norway -- from the stands after breaking his hip by falling off his bike.

Van Gaal is in his third spell as the Netherlands head coach.

