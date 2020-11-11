NEET UG Counselling 2020: MCC extends Round 1 reporting and admission date till 16 Nov

The second round of NEET UG Counselling 2020 will be held from 18 to 22 November, and the allotment list will be declared on 23 November

NEET UG Counselling 2020 | The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for reporting and admission at colleges allotted to students under NEET 2020 Counselling Round 1 for various undergraduate courses.

As per a notice released by the MCC on Wednesday on its website mcc.nic.in, candidates can now report to their allotted college by 16 November up to 2 pm.

Initially, the last date was 12 November which was extended by the MCC till 14 November. The deadline for reporting and admission has been extended once again on account of Diwali 2020 that will be celebrated on 14 November.

Click here to read the notification by MCC on the extension of reporting/admission for NEET UG Counselling 2020 Round-1.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the second round of NEET UG counselling 2020 will be held from 18 to 22 November, 2020. The result of the second round seat allotment will be declared on 23 November.

A report by NDTV said that the candidates who will be allotted seats in the second round of NEET UG Counselling 2020 will have to report to the college assigned between 26 November and 5 December.

The registration for NEET Counselling 2020 mop-up round will be on 10 December and the result will be released on 17 December.

NEET UG Counselling 2020 result for the first round of seat allotment was declared on 6 November. Candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 have been allotted MBBS or BDS seats falling under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC.

Seats have been allotted on the basis of the choices filled by candidates and their all India rank (AIR) in the entrance examination.

Candidates will have to appear for document verification in the allotted college. They will be required to carry their Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet and passing certificates, identity proof, birth certificate, category certificate (if applicable), and six passport size photographs.