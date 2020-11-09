NEET counselling 2020: MCC extends round 1 reporting till 14 November, check details at mcc.nic.in

The NEET counselling 2020 result for the first round of seat allotment was declared by MCC on 6 November.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for shortlisted candidates in the first round NEET counselling 2020 for reporting and admission at the allotted colleges. As per the notification uploaded on MCC's website, students can now report by 14 November. Earlier the last date was 12 November.

According to a report by The Indian Express, MCC has issued a statement for candidates who have been allotted seats at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu will have to report at institutes in Bhubaneshwar, PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Rishikesh respectively.

The NEET counselling 2020 result for the first round of seat allotment was declared by MCC on 6 November.

Students have been allotted MBBS or BDS seats falling under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC.

Candidates have been allotted seats on the basis of the choices filled by them as well as their all India rank (AIR) in NEET 2020 examination.

For verification of documents in the college allotted, candidates will be required to carry their Class 12 and 10 mark sheet and passing certificate, identity proof, birth certificate, category certificate and six passport size photographs.

A report by The Times of India said that the registration for second round of seat allotment will begin from 18 November and will continue till 22 November. Payment, choice filling, and locking will be done between 19 and 22 November.

The result of NEET counselling 2020 second round seat allotment will be declared on 25 November and candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges between 26 November and 2 December.