This was the first time Neeraj was competing since his Olympic triumph in Tokyo, where he hurled the javelin 87.58m.

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra improved his national record to 89.30m to clinch the silver medal at Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku (Finland) on Tuesday.

Gold medal was clinched by an unlikely contender in Oliver Helander, who threw 89.83m in his second attempt in front of home crowd.

Neeraj hurled his throw in his second attempt as well to improve his previous national record of 88.07m at Indian Grand Prix 3 in Patiala last year. His six-round sequence on Tuesday were 86.92m, 89.30, X, X, X, 85.85.

This was also the third time in a row that the track and field star has thrown big in his first competition of the year. In January 2020, Neeraj threw 87.86m in Potchefstroom (South Africa) to qualify for the Olympics. 2021 saw him throw his new national record of 88.07m in Patiala last March.

