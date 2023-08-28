Watch: Neeraj Chopra's history-making throw at World Athletics Championships
Neeraj Chopra stamped his mark on the javelin final early on with his winning throw coming in the second round.
Neeraj Chopra made more history on Sunday as he added a javelin world title to his Olympic gold, recording a best throw of 88.17m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
The 25-year-old won the silver last year with a 88.13m throw but he stamped his mark on the final early on with his winning throw coming in the second round.
88.17 Meters for 🥇
Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st 🇮🇳 athlete to win a gold medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships 😍
Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took silver with a throw of 87.82m with the Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch taking the bronze in 86.67m.
The flamboyant Chopra — one of three Indians to reach the final — fell to the ground after his final throw and kissed the surface before charging towards the crowd.
Germany’s Julian Weber finished fourth and held his hands to his face in disappointment, as his country finished the championships without a medal.
At the first world championships in 1983, communist East Germany topped the medals table.
With AFP inputs
