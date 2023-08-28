World Athletics Championships: 'Gold for our diamond', netizens hail Neeraj Chopra's historic feat in Budapest
Two years since he won India's maiden Olympic gold in athletics, ace javelin thrower Chopra ended the country's four-decade wait for gold in any discipline on Monday with a throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt.
Neeraj Chopra certainly does have a knack for creating historic moments. Whether it was his gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, or his gold on the final day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
Two years since he won India’s maiden Olympic gold in athletics, ace javelin thrower Chopra ended the country’s four-decade wait for gold in any discipline on Monday with a throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt.
In the process, the Haryana athlete went one better that his silver-winning performance at the World Championships that took place in Eugene, USA last year.
Related Articles
India have won only three medals to date in the World Athletics Championships since the tournament began in 1983 in Helsinki. Two of those, a gold and a silver, have been won by Chopra in as many years while long jumper Anju Bobby George won India’s first-ever medal at the event with a bronze in Paris in 2003.
Chopra sealed the deal with an effort of 88.17 metres in his second attempt in the men’s javelin throw final. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem finished a close second with a best effort of 87.82 metres to win silver while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch collected bronze with an effort of 86.67 metres.
Social media’s focus however, was firmly on Chopra and his second historic feat in a space of three years. Here’s how they reacted:
@Neeraj_chopra1 does it again!
88.17 Meters for
The golden boy of Indian athletics wins the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
With this, Neeraj Chopra becomes 1st athlete to win a gold medal at the… pic.twitter.com/WLmjAXwyFy
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 27, 2023
Congratulations to the New World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 Entire nation is proud of you for scripting history by winning first ever gold for Indian athletics in the World Championship.#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/UeCanzXgKe
— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 27, 2023
#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!!#IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal in Men’s #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.@Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/mV76vQetWy
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2023
Gold for our diamond!#NeerajChopra #WorldAthleticsChampionship pic.twitter.com/dM3qi6NANF
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 27, 2023
Gold for Neeraj Chopra. India’s first World Athletics Champion in any discipline. The Javelin Thrower now has the entire collection of top prizes – World Championship gold, Olympic gold, Diamond League Trophy, Commonwealth Gold, Asian Games gold. He makes India proud with a best… pic.twitter.com/V7s45bw72Z
— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) August 27, 2023
NO QUESTIONS, ONLY CONGRATULATIONS for the one and only #NeerajChopra
No matter how big the achievement, he is level headed, gracious and wears success well#Budapest2023 #WorldAthleticsChamps #WorldAthleticsChampionships2023 pic.twitter.com/iBNmxcHxpp
— Sundeep Misra (@MisraSundeep) August 27, 2023
Neeraj Chopra is the GOAT
First Indian to win a Gold Medal in the World Athletics Championships….!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/SyE0TtzDsX
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 27, 2023
The fact that #NeerajChopra ends this chat by thanking the s back home for staying up so late to watch him win the Worlds just tells you how precious he is
Neeraj is the Olympic and World champion, but more importantly, he’s also a champion human ✨pic.twitter.com/IqKYeHdUvl
— Shyam Vasudevan (@JesuisShyam) August 27, 2023
What a beautiful picture..
2 heroes of 2 nations.#ArshadNadeem #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/mgJseCYtFQ
— Nawaz (@Rnawaz31888) August 27, 2023
Who would have thought India would see three athletes in the top 8 of an event’s finals in the World Athletics Championship? What a day to witness. Neeraj Chopra is the WORLD Champion, but Kishore Jena and DP Manu’s achievements are no less. pic.twitter.com/fCMcqkwyQN
— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) August 27, 2023
also read
World Athletics Championships: Indian men's 4x400m relay team shatters Asian record, qualifies for maiden final
The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.
World Athletics Championships: Faith Kipyegon and Mutaz Essa Barshim make history
For Faith Kipyegon, 29, it crowned an annus mirabilis having already broken three world records.
World Athletics Championships: Karsten Warholm saves Norway's honour, Jakob Ingebrigtsen denied
In the 400m hurdles, Karsten Warholm pulled away down the finishing straight after being pressured by perennial rival Rai Benjamin on the final bend