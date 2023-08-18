Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra’s relentless pursuit of excellence has brought him to the cusp of a historic milestone as he inches ever closer to breaking the revered 90-meter barrier in javelin throw. The celebrated Indian athlete, who clinched gold at the Tokyo Olympics, has voiced his optimism, citing the need for “favourable conditions” to propel him across the threshold.

Last year at the Stockholm Diamond League, Chopra fell agonisingly short of the 90-meter mark, with his javelin spear soaring to an impressive 89.94 meters. Speaking during an exclusive interview with Jio Cinema, Chopra declared, “Definitely, I’m close. I just need one perfect day with favourable weather conditions and I am confident I’ll be able to achieve the throw.”

As the nation eagerly anticipates his every move, Chopra is poised to lead India’s charge in the forthcoming World Championships. No stranger to high-stakes competitions, the Olympic champion has grown accustomed to shouldering the weight of monumental expectations each time he steps onto the field.

“Handling pressure has become somewhat second nature to me,” Chopra revealed. “However, when it comes to competitions that occur once every two to four years, like the World Championships and the Olympics, an undeniable sense of responsibility takes hold.”

Resolute in his commitment, Chopra assures that he always gives his utmost and performs with unwavering focus, a trait that has evolved over time to help him cope with overwhelming external pressures.

30 June marked another highlight in Chopra’s illustrious career as he clinched the prestigious Diamond League title. Despite triumphing with a throw of 87.66 meters, the elusive 90-meter mark remained just beyond his grasp.

Overcoming a one-month injury lay-off, Chopra’s triumphant return to the field at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League was a testament to his resilience. Despite challenging conditions, he stamped his authority, reaffirming his dominance on the global stage.

Acknowledging the rigorous challenges he faces in competing against the world’s best athletes, Chopra noted, “Sustaining excellence and consistency at the highest echelons is an inherently daunting task.” He recounted his journey from injury-induced setbacks to his remarkable performance at the Lausanne Diamond League, reflecting the unwavering dedication that defines his approach.

With the World Championships on the horizon, Chopra is steadfast in his focus on mental preparedness. “Visualisation has become an integral part of my routine,” Chopra shared. “It enables me to feel the competition and create a vivid mental image.”

In his pursuit of excellence, Chopra values regular international competition as a means to ease pressure during major events. “Competing frequently with international athletes in events like the Diamond League and continental tours is key to alleviating pressure,” he revealed.

Chopra’s remarkable journey from a small village to an Olympic champion has ignited inspiration across the nation. “It feels good to inspire others,” he humbly acknowledged. “I believe that if I can achieve this for my country, then anyone can.”

The future of Indian athletics holds promise, with an influx of emerging talents making their mark on the international stage. “A lot of new talent is emerging in Indian athletics, delivering world-class performances,” Chopra proclaimed confidently.

Looking ahead to the Paris Olympics, Chopra adopts a methodical approach, prioritizing step-by-step preparation. “I believe in taking things one step at a time,” he said. With a focus on the World Championships, the Diamond League Final, and the Asian Games, Chopra’s sights are set on a well-orchestrated training plan and strategic enhancements to his game.

As the world watches with bated breath, Neeraj Chopra stands poised to etch his name further into the annals of sporting history. His pursuit of the 90-meter javelin throw mark embodies the resilience, dedication, and unwavering spirit that defines a true champion. With the perfect confluence of conditions and his unyielding determination, Neeraj Chopra is poised to shatter records and leave an indelible mark on the world of athletics.