The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships is upon us, with just a couple of more days left for the opening ceremony of the biggest standalone athletics event.

The event, which went by the official name of World Championships in Athletics until 2019, returns to Europe with Hungary hosting the 19th edition six years after London 2017. The biennial event also takes place a year after the 2022 edition hosted in Eugene, USA, which ended up getting delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian athletes, meanwhile, have been participating in the championships since the inaugural edition in 1983 in Helsinki, but have won only two medals to date — Anju Bobby George in long jump in Paris 2003 and Neeraj Chopra in javelin throw in Eugene, 2022. The 28-member Indian squad will hope to add to that tally this time around during the nine-day affair.

Before the event gets underway, we bring to you some important details including venue, dates, Indian athletes as well as live telecast details:

Where is the 2023 World Athletics Championships taking place?

The 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships takes place at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, marking Hungary’s debut as host of the premier athletics event.

The National Athletics Centre is located on the banks of the Danube river that flows through the Hungarian capital and has been built for the world championships. It currently has a capacity of 36,000 that will be reduced after the mega event.

How many Indians athletes are participating?

A total of 28 athletes have been named by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the upcoming championships, though the participation of javelin thrower Kishore Jena remains doubtful after his visa was cancelled by the Hungarian embassy.

Here’s the full Indian squad for the upcoming championships:

Javelin throw:

Men: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena

Women: Annu Rani

3000m steeplechase:

Men: Avinash Sable

Women: Parul Chaudhary

Long Jump:

Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women: Shaili Singh

100m Hurdles:

Women: Jyothi Yarraji

20km race walk:

Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

35km race walk:

Men: Ram Baboo

800m:

Men: Krishan Kumar

1500m:

Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj

400m hurdles:

Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

High jump:

Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Triple jump:

Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul

4x400m relay:

Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Schedule

The 2023 World Athletics Championships takes place between 19 to 27 August.

Here’s the full schedule of events involving Indian athletes:

Saturday, 19 August: Men’s 20km Race Walk Final, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats, Women’s Long Jump Qualification, Men’s 1500m Heats, Men’s Triple Jump Qualification

Sunday, 20 August: Women’s 20km Race Walk Final, Men’s High Jump Qualification, Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats, Women’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 1500m Semi-Finals

Monday, 21 August: Men’s 400m Hurdles Semi-Final, Men’s Triple Jump Final

Tuesday, 22 August: Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats, Men’s 800m Heats, Men’s High Jump Final, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Wednesday, 23 August: Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification, Men’s Long Jump Qualification, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats, Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-final, Men’s 1500m Final, Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Thursday, 24 August: Men’s 35K Race Walk Final, Men’s Long Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semi-Finals, Women’s 100m Hurdles

Friday, 25 August: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification, Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Saturday, 26 August: Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats, Men’s 800m Final

Sunday, 27 August: Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final.

Where can I watch the 2023 World Athletics Championships?

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will be telecast live on the SonyLIV app. The event will also be streamed for free on the JioCinema app.