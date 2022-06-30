Neeraj’s previous personal best throw was only earlier this month at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, where he threw 89.30m. He eventually finished that tournament with a silver medal.

Neeraj Chopra registered a new personal best and shattered his own national record in javelin throw at the Diamond League League in Stockholm. With a throw of 89.94 metres in his first attempt, Chopra went past his previous best of 89.30m achieved two weeks ago at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

After a start of 89.94 metres, Chopra's next attempts were: 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m and 86.67m.

Chopra's joy of leading the pack was short-lived as 2019 World Champion Anderson Peters of Granada threw the javelin 90.31 metre in his third attempt. Peters holds the world record of 93.07 metres which was set earlier this year in Doha.

By virtue of finishing in the top-3 - alongside Peters and Julian Weber - the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist qualified to throw a sixth attempt in the final round. Germany's Weber threw 89.08 metres in his fifth attempt.

In the sixth and final attempt, Peters started with a throw of 87.36m followed by Chopra's 86.84m and Weber's 80.0m.

By virtue of finishing second in Stockholm, Chopra earns himself seven points towards the Grand Final in Zurich.

This was Neeraj’s first Diamond League meet in almost four years.

