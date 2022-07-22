Neeraj Chopra qualified for World Athletics Championships final with a throw of 88.39m.

It took Neeraj Chopra 12 seconds to power his way into the javelin final of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene. He started his qualification proceedings on Friday and entered the final event with a massive throw of 88.39m. According to qualification norms, participants who breach the 83.50m mark or is one amongst the 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final. The 88.39m throw was Chopra's third-best attempt of all time.

Olympic silver-medallist, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, too made it to the final with his first-attempt throw of 85.23m. Chopra and Vadlejch were the only participants from Group A and made it to the final round that will be held on Sunday. Back in 2017, Chopra failed to make it to qualification and in 2019, he missed the event as he was still recovering from an elbow injury. The Indian star enters the final as a favourite to go all the way and clinch the title. After claiming gold in the Tokyo Olympics, he made a stunning return to action at the Paavo Nurmi Games, and made national record with a throw of 89.30m. However, he finished second behind Anderson Peters. Three days later, he bagged the top position with an 86.89m throw in slippery conditions at the Kuortane Games. At the Stockholm Diamond League event later that month, he breached his own national record with a throw of 89.94m. Here is how Twitter reacted to this feat:

