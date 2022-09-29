India’s star javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra participated in a Garba celebration on 28 September in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The ace athlete arrived in the city for the 36th National Games’ official opening ceremony. He then took a break from his busy schedule to celebrate Gujarati-style Navratri and perform Garba.

Neeraj was spotted in an eye-catching traditional jacket. In addition, he performed aarti and puja for the goddess before making his way to the Garba ground. Numerous individuals had the opportunity to dance with the Diamond League champion as thousands of people were present at the venue to enjoy Navratri.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra participated in a Garba event in Vadodara yesterday#navratri2022 pic.twitter.com/lM7MAmVgm2 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022



The Sports Authority of India (SAI) brought out the exclusive sight with a video of Chopra interacting with the huge crowd from the stage. The public was visibly excited as they gave him a spectacular welcome. The audience went on to chant his name as Chopra said on the mic, “Happy Navratri to all. It’s a great pleasure to join you here.”

EXCLUSIVE 🤩 Olympic Gold 🥇Medalist and World Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 joins in to enjoy garba in #Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the #36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/Zj0UDpbw3l — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2022



SAI captioned the video, “Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion, Neeraj Chopra, joins in to enjoy Garba in Vadodara, which is part of the Navratra celebrations in Gujarat, during his visit for the 36th National Games.”

Users got delighted after watching Chopra celebrate the occasion. One person wrote, “Nice to see a real-life HERO getting so much love and blessings from the people of Gujarat.”

Another individual noted, “Feel Proud, such a Gem got down to Earth.”

It has been a wonderful year for Chopra. He won the silver medal in the World Athletics Championships while also breaking the National javelin throw record twice. The Diamond League title in Zurich is his latest achievement. Neeraj’s only setback of the year was an injury he sustained at the World Championships that prevented him from competing in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The Diamond League championship marked the end of his journey this season as he had previously stated that he wouldn’t be competing in this year’s National Games. Chopra had explained his decision saying, “I talked to my coach, and he suggested me to forego it so that I could recover and get ready for a vital season next year. We can’t just focus on tournaments and medals; rest and recreation are also crucial for athletes. A solid off-season is crucial because a season causes the body to go through a lot of wear-and-tear and exhaustion.”

