Neeraj Chopra makes history as he attains World No 1 spot in men's javelin throw rankings
Neeraj Chopra now has 1455 points to his name, taking the No 1 spot from defending world champion Andersen Peters, who now has 1433 points.
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday reached new heights in his career, claiming the number one spot in the updated men’s javelin throw rankings.
Neeraj now has 1455 points to his name, taking the No 1 spot from defending world champion Andersen Peters, who now has 1433 points.
Jakub Vadlejch, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, occupies third place with 1416 points.
On 30 August last year, Neeraj had attained second place in the rankings, and had been behind Andersen Peters ever since.
And in September 2022, the 25-year-old had won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich, thereby becoming the first Indian to do so.
Chopra has started the new season on a strong note, winning the Doha Diamond League earlier in May with a throw of 88.67m.
Chopra will next be in action at the FBK Games in the Netherlands from 4 June. That will be followed by the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland’s Turku from 13 June.
