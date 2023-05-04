Neeraj Chopra will be competing for the first time as a Diamond League champion when he takes the track in Doha. Against him will be his usual foes in the first of the prestigious meetings series starting Friday.

Chopra, 25, also a 2022 World Championships silver medallist, faces the likes of reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic in a star-studded field at the Qatar Sports Club.

In his only participation in the Doha Diamond League, Chopra had finished fourth with 87.43m in 2018. He missed last year’s leg due to lack of “overall fitness and strength”.

Despite missing the Doha event, Chopra went on to script history. He became the first Indian Diamond League champion after winning the finale in Zurich in September. A month before that, he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Last month, Chopra said he was feeling better “physically and technically”, but acknowledged it will not be easy for him to win the top prize in the season-opening Diamond League, going by the incredible competition witnessed last season.

Besides the decorated trio of Chopra, Peters and Vadlejch, the Doha Meeting will also have European champion Julian Weber, Keshorn Walcott and former world champion Julius Yego.

For Chopra, the elusive target will be to cross the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin.

Chopra said he would look to cross the coveted mark this year, though he is not putting himself under pressure.

“Last year, I was just 6cm short of 90m. I hope to do it this year but I will not put any pressure on myself. It’s a magical mark and 90m club is famous in world of javelin. I hope to enter it this year,” Chopra had said last month.

Also in competition at the Doha meet will be 2022 Commonwealth Games triple jump champion Eldhose Paul. With a personal best of 16.99m, it will be difficult for Paul to be on the podium in a top-class field.

The Diamond League is track and field’s most prestigious series sitting in the top tier of World Athletics’ one-day competitions.

The 2023 Diamond League comprises of 13 meetings, starting with the Doha event leading up to the two-day Diamond League final in Eugene, USA, on 16-17 September.

On my way to the first competition of 2023 season.

Doha! ✈️ #dohadl pic.twitter.com/Gcgp1TLvEi — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 2, 2023

When is Neeraj Chopra in action at the 2023 Diamond League in Doha?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action on 5 May at the Doha Diamond League.

What time is Neeraj Chopra’s event in the Doha Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s event, javelin throw, is scheduled to start at 7:44 PM local time (GMT+3) which is 10:14 PM IST.

Where to watch the Doha Diamond League?

Doha Diamond League will be broadcast live on JioCinema, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD from 9:30 PM IST.

(with inputs from PTI)

