NBA: Reggie Jackson propels Los Angeles Clippers to win over Orlando Magic

Los Angeles: Reggie Jackson scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including what proved to be the game-winner with 2.2 seconds left Saturday in the Los Angeles Clippers' 106-104 NBA win over the Orlando Magic.

Jackson had scored seven straight points in the final period, putting the host Clippers up 100-96 with a driving layup with 1:59 to play.

But he followed with an airball from three-point range and Orlando clawed back to knot the score at 104-104 with 23.6sec left.

The Clippers kept their faith in Jackson and he didn't disappoint with the shot that put them back in the lead, and Orlando's Terrence Ross missed a potential game-winning three pointer as time expired.

"They just kept backing me," Jackson said of the support he received from coaches and teammates. "It was easy to dig deep down and find something else in there."

Four of the game's 12 lead changes came in the fourth quarter as the Magic kept pace with the short-handed Clippers, who were without injured Paul George for a second game and also without Nicolas Batum.

Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points with seven three-pointers for the Clippers and Terance Mann added 16 points.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, draining five three-pointers. Ross added 22 off the bench but the Magic have now lost four straight.

The Clippers won their third straight, improving to 15-12. They're fifth in the Western Conference, seven games behind the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns who went into Saturday tied at the top at 21-4.

