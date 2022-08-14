On this day in 1959: Magic Johnson was born to rule NBA court

Magic Johnson led his high school team to a state championship in 1977 and led Michigan State University to the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship title in 1979.

Earvin Johnson Jr, popularly known as Magic Johnson was born on 14 August 1959 in Lansing, Michigan, to Earvin Sr. and Christine. He is a professional American basketball player who guided the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) to clinch as many as five Championship titles. Johnson had an immense love for basketball since his childhood. His exceptional ball-handling ability made him earn the moniker of ‘Magic’ during his high school days. He led his high school team to a state championship in 1977 and led Michigan State University to the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship title in 1979. He kickstarted his professional career in 1979 after getting selected by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson got his maiden NBA championship in his rookie season. In the title-decider of the 1979–80 NBA finals, he stole the show by playing in all five positions and helped the Lakers to bring the title home. With his remarkable performance, the NBA legend became the first rookie to win the NBA finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. He continued the form in the upcoming years and went on to become a name of terror for the opponents.

Though his preferred position was point guard, Johnson got the ability to score from any position of the court. During his 13-year-long career, he has managed to maintain an average of 19.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Riding in his clutches, the Lakers won a total of five NBA Championships in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988 respectively. Johnson was undoubtedly the best player in the squad and was crowned the League MVP in 1987, 1989, and 1990.

However, his exit was a shocking one for NBA fans around the world. On 7 November 1991, Johnson announced his immediate retirement after testing HIV positive. He again made a comeback to the basketball court in the Barcelona 1992 Summer Olympics for the United States national team. By the end of the 1993-94 NBA season, Magic Johnson was appointed as the coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2017, he became the president of basketball operations for them but resigned in 2019 to return to his role as an NBA ambassador. Today the world is celebrating the 63rd birthday of this NBA powerhouse.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.