LeBron James sets NBA all-time scoring record: 'We will never see another LeBron' and more reactions

Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James landed the bucket to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

FP Sports February 08, 2023 12:16:29 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, scores to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. AP

Los Angeles: LeBron James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the most prolific scorer in NBA history on Tuesday, breaking a 39-year record that many believed would never be beaten.

The LA Lakers star, playing his 20th season in the NBA, passed Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding total of 38,387 points after hitting a 21-foot two point shot late in the third quarter against Oklahoma City Thunder, giving him 38,388 points and prompting wild celebrations.

With around 10 seconds left in the third quarter, the game was paused and James was honoured in a quick ceremony. Former Lakers player Abdul-Jabbar was also sitting courtside and joined LeBron on court with a hug.

Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James landed the bucket to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:

“To be in a position to break one of the all-time records of most points ever scored, it’s quite remarkable. I think it’s such a testament to him. And he’s not just sort of at the end of his career just like hanging around to get that record. He’s still playing at an incredibly high level. I think it’s spectacular.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

“Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy!” — Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson.

“We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38 years old and he’s still dominating. I don’t think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible, continue to enjoy the shows that he puts on.” — Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

“The most important individual record in the sport, a record that most people thought would never be broken.” — former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy, now an analyst for TNT.

“This record says a lot about who he is and how multifaceted he really is. He’s an elite caliber of player. He’s one of one. We hadn’t seen anything like him before, his size, his athleticism, his shooting capabilities, his playmaking capabilities. And he’s all about team. That’s the thing that shines through.” — Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

“LeBron, he’s a confident man. He knows he’s a hell of a player. He knows what he’s accomplished. But he still has his humility. He hasn’t lost it.” — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

