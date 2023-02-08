Los Angeles: LeBron James eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the most prolific scorer in NBA history on Tuesday, breaking a 39-year record that many believed would never be beaten.

The LA Lakers star, playing his 20th season in the NBA, passed Abdul-Jabbar’s longstanding total of 38,387 points after hitting a 21-foot two point shot late in the third quarter against Oklahoma City Thunder, giving him 38,388 points and prompting wild celebrations.

With around 10 seconds left in the third quarter, the game was paused and James was honoured in a quick ceremony. Former Lakers player Abdul-Jabbar was also sitting courtside and joined LeBron on court with a hug.

Reaction from social media and elsewhere poured in after LeBron James landed the bucket to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer:

“To be in a position to break one of the all-time records of most points ever scored, it’s quite remarkable. I think it’s such a testament to him. And he’s not just sort of at the end of his career just like hanging around to get that record. He’s still playing at an incredibly high level. I think it’s spectacular.” — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: pic.twitter.com/QCEPGIV2gs — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

“Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy!” — Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson.

Wow, never in my lifetime did I think I would see two NBA athletes score over 38,000 points! I still remember when my Showtime teammate, the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, broke the record. It was an honor to be the guy to pass it to him and cement his legacy! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

He’s fourth all-time on the NBA assists list and now number one in scoring. By the time he’s done playing, I don’t think anyone will ever surpass LeBron as the NBA all-time leading scorer! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

This historic moment is so special because we will never see another LeBron James. He’s always been a pass-first leader whose ability to make his teammates better is one-of-a-kind; which makes his breaking the record even more incredible! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 8, 2023

“We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38 years old and he’s still dominating. I don’t think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible, continue to enjoy the shows that he puts on.” — Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

EVERY ANGLE of the bucket that made LeBron James the NBA’s all-time leading scorer ️#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/BVUr9x78BH — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

FOR THE RECORD LeBron James moves past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! pic.twitter.com/qRsKzP04i9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 8, 2023

Your all-time leading scorer: LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/esz9aLWrsa — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2023

“The most important individual record in the sport, a record that most people thought would never be broken.” — former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy, now an analyst for TNT.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the scoring record for 14,187 days (April 5, 1984 – February 6, 2023). That’s 38 years, 10 months, and 2 days. pic.twitter.com/PRCBN8ixXR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 8, 2023

An incredible moment between two of the all-time greats.#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/q29c6PN8ND — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Woww we really get to witness this — David Duke Jr (@daviddukejr) February 8, 2023

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

“This record says a lot about who he is and how multifaceted he really is. He’s an elite caliber of player. He’s one of one. We hadn’t seen anything like him before, his size, his athleticism, his shooting capabilities, his playmaking capabilities. And he’s all about team. That’s the thing that shines through.” — Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

“LeBron, he’s a confident man. He knows he’s a hell of a player. He knows what he’s accomplished. But he still has his humility. He hasn’t lost it.” — San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

