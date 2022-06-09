Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he removed Curry from the game once it was clear Boston were assured of a victory which leaves the Celtics 2-1 up with four games remaining.

Boston: The Golden State Warriors were left sweating on the fitness of Stephen Curry after the team's bruising NBA Finals game-three defeat to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

Curry left the Warriors' 116-100 loss to the Celtics with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after being buried in a scrum of players tussling for a loose ball.

The 34-year-old star grimaced in pain after the incident in which he appeared to hurt his foot.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he removed Curry from the game once it was clear Boston were assured of a victory which leaves the Celtics 2-1 up with four games remaining.

"The injury didn't force him out of the game," Kerr told reporters. "I took him out down 14 with two minutes left because we weren't going to catch up. We'll know more tomorrow."

Curry, who once again led the Warriors scorers with 31 points, said the pain felt similar to the foot sprain he suffered in March.

However he said he is optimistic of recovering in time for game four on Friday.

"I'll be all right," Curry said. "Obviously in some pain, but I'll be all right. See how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday.

"Hopefully it responds well over the next couple days."

Team-mate Klay Thompson said Curry's fitness would be crucial to the Warriors' chances of clawing their way back into the series.

"We need him if we want to win this thing," Thompson said. "I know Steph is going to do everything he can in his power to play.

"I am really hoping he's okay because he's our identity, and without him, it will be very difficult."

Warriors enforcer Draymond Green picked up a foul for hauling Boston's Al Horford off Curry during the clash which left the Golden State player hobbling.

"I saw him getting dove on and that was about that," Green said. "So I picked up my foul pushing off him because he's screaming at the bottom of the pile."

