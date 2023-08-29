Sports

National Sports Day 2023: PM Modi, Sports Minister Thakur pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, greet sportspersons

India celebrates its National Sports Day every year on 29 August to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey great Major Dhyan Chand.

FP Sports Last Updated:August 29, 2023 11:55:35 IST
National Sports Day in India is celebrated every year on 29 August. PTI images

India is celebrating its National Sports Day on 29 August which is observed to commemorate the birthday of the hockey great Major Dhyan Chand and also to acknowledge the contributions of the sportspersons of the nation who have made the country proud with their achievements.

Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team that won the Olympics gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. He scored 570 goals for India in 185 matches.

National Sports Day 2023: Its history and significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his 118th birth anniversary and the 12th National Sports Day on Monday.

“On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur paid homage to Dhyan Chand at his statue in the National Stadium in Delhi and declared that the government will be launching “key” initiatives for Indian sports on National Sports Day on Tuesday.

India’s first individual gold medallist in the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra, said that National Sports Day not only reminds him of medals “but of the resilience, discipline, and camaraderie sports instilled” in him.

“Sport doesn’t just shape champions in arenas but in life. It molds a society that thrives on health, values, and unity. There’s truly no better way to craft a better tomorrow. Let’s champion the spirit of sport, today and always,” he wrote on X.

Many other politicians, sportspersons, and sports teams also celebrated National Sports Day on social media. Here are the best reactions:

