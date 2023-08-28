The National Sports Day (Rashtriya Khel Divas) in India is celebrated on 29 August every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary hockey player and one of the most influential figures, Major Dhyan Chand. It is also observed to recognise India’s accomplished athletes who have earned recognition for their outstanding contributions across various sports.

National Sports Day was started to raise awareness about the benefits of sports, cultivate sportsmanship and teamwork, and inspire people to consider sports as a viable career option.

Impact of Major Dhyan Chand

Major Dhyan Chand stands as one of India’s most decorated sportspersons in history. He led India to Olympic gold medals at the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Summer Olympics.

The wizard had an illustrious career spanning from 1926 to 1948, during which he participated in 185 matches for India and scored over 400 goals.

Dhyan Chand began his hockey journey with the regimental team of the British Indian Army.

National Sports Day: History and significance

India’s inaugural National Sports Day was celebrated on 29 August 2012. The day plays a significant role in encouraging the integration of sports into our daily routines for overall fitness and well-being.

National Sports Day: How it is celebrated

The celebrations encompass the felicitation of various athletes with esteemed National Sports Awards, including the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (formerly known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award), Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award, and more.

People also engage in different sports competitions organized under the ambit of the Fit India and Khelo India initiatives to commemorate the event. Schools, colleges, and interested participants can register for the National Sports Day 2023 activities.