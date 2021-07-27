Mirabai Chanu's silver medal victory in the Olympics seems to have caught the eye of a little girl, who can be seen imitating Mirabai's moves.

It is no surprise that weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s achievement of winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has inspired millions across India. Mirabai, who endured a tough time at Rio Games in 2016, lifted a total of 202 kg on Saturday, as she bettered former weightlifter Karnam Malleswari’s bronze from the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Mirabai returned to New Delhi on Monday following her memorable feat, and while she continues to enjoy her success, she seems to have found a fan in a little girl, who can be seen imitating Mirabai’s exact moves with the TV on in the background.

In a video shared by weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam, the girl is seen rubbing palms with talcum powder, taking a moment to pray before lifting the weight, then lifting the weight and celebrating much like Mirabai.

Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021

“Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called inspiration”, wrote Sathish in his tweet.

Minutes later, Mirabai retweeted his tweet, with a caption, “So cute. Just love this”.

As she arrived in New Delhi on Monday, Mirabai was felicitated by the Sports Ministry during an event hosted in the national capital. Chanu, who had expressed her desire to eat a pizza after the Olympics, got her wish fulfilled.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a series of pictures from the event.

She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics!

Now, @mirabai_chanu has freedom to fully enjoy pizza 🍕till she starts her training for next Championship.#Cheer4India at the #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/LrGOivcAkc pic.twitter.com/ZnUlVDQt2c — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2021

Mirabai’s silver remains India’s lone medal at Tokyo 2020 so far. The likes of fencer Bhavani Devi, paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and tennis player Sumit Nagal have all bowed out of the Games, while the Indian men’s hockey team recovered from their 1-7 defeat to Australia with a 3-0 win over Spain on Tuesday.