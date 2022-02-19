India will host the prestigious meeting for the first time since 1983, which is being seen as the start of a new era of engagement between the country’s youth population and the Olympic Movement.

India on Saturday won the bid to host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai next year.

Nita Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee who led a compelling pitch to win the bid, described the move as “a significant development for India’s Olympic aspirations and a matter of great pride and joy”.

Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

What is an IOC session?

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the panel to discuss and decide on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including election of the host city, adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers.

The session is attended by its 101 voting members, 45 honorary members, one honour member and senior representatives from more than 50 International Sports Federations that are part of Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

The 2023 session is likely to bring as many as 1000 members of the Sporting World’s elite as well as global media to Mumbai from over 150 nations and representing over 50 sports.

Nita Ambani's role as an IOC member

Her role as an IOC member and being a part of a number of IOC Commissions has enabled her to bring valuable international experience to India’s efforts to transform sports and engage with the Olympic Movement. This was integral to the success of India’s bid to bring the IOC session 2023 to Mumbai – the first time in 40 years.

She was the driving force behind the bid, which can be the start of a major shift in the Indian as well as global sporting landscape.

Here's IOC member Mrs Nita Ambani's speech at the 139th IOC Session. At this meet, India won the bid to host the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023. pic.twitter.com/tR71ZXcvYR — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) February 19, 2022

Committed to providing sporting opportunities for the next generation in India, the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation aims to revolutionise school and college sports and provide a platform to student athletes to build a career in sports. Since inception, Reliance Foundation’s sporting initiatives have reached 2.15 crore youngsters across the country.

How it's a milestone for Indian sports

The IOC session 2023 will be a landmark moment for Indian sport as it will firmly establish India on the global sporting map, will help open up multiple opportunities in organising sporting events, world-class training infrastructure, nurturing sports talent and enriching the lives of millions of Indian sportspersons as well as a billion-plus sports viewers.

The move will open the doors for international partners to connect with over 1 billion passionate Indian sports fans at both grassroots and elite levels.

Sports is at the heart of India’s ambitious and futuristic vision and the country is ready to welcome the world of sports for more major events.

