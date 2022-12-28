Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s love for football is well known to his fans. But his daughter, Ziva Dhoni has also developed a fondness for the game. The seven-year-old is believed to be a fan of Argentina, the champions of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ziva is now on cloud nine as she has received a special autographed Argentina kit from none other than the team’s captain Lionel Messi. Taking to her personal Instagram, she uploaded a picture of herself donning the memento kit.

In the photograph, Ziva can be seen pointing at Messi’s signature. A special message saying, “Para Ziva” can also be spotted beside the autograph. Translating to English, it means, “For Ziva.” The caption of the post reads, “Like father, like daughter.”

Dhoni’s connection with football goes back a long way. He wanted to be a goalkeeper at an early age. Now, he follows the sport regularly and is a huge Argentina fan as well. He co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC.

‘Captain Cool’ has been seen several times training with the squad. He is known to be an admirer of English club football as well and is a supporter of giants Manchester United.

A few days back, Messi sent a signed jersey for Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha shared the info on his Instagram handle.

Shah and Ojha posed for a snapshot holding the Argentina shirt in their hands. The ex-spinner noted in the caption, “GOAT sends his best wishes and signed match jersey for jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully, I will get one for myself soon.”

With the coveted World Cup trophy, Messi has unquestionably made the entire sporting world his own. He has won every prestigious footballing accolade and his trophy cabinet can be said to be well and truly complete.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is taking a break after fulfilling his long-held dream to lift the World Cup trophy. He is slated to return to club football with Paris Saint Germain and is on the cusp of extending his contract by a year.

