WWE Raw Results 2022: Alexa Bliss, Asuka dethrone Damage CTRL to win Women's Tag Team titles
Alexa Bliss and Asuka beat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to clinch the WWE Raw Women's Tag Team title.
WWE Raw: Moments after making their grand return on WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka made the big call and challenged Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
The challenge was subsequently accepted and the quartet took the ring. Asuka and IYO SKY squared off to start with Asuka getting the better of the exchange.
SKY perfectly used the top rope before being stopped by Asuka after trying the strategy one too many times.
SKY tapped out to the Asuka Lock, but Bayley distracted the referee, who failed to see the submission.
Asuka and Kai then battled off with Kai hitting a brutal kick to win the exchange.
Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly to smash Bianca Belair through the tables in the production area.
SKY’s Over the Moonsault did not connect, and Bliss took advantage, hitting the Twisted Bliss on SKY to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles!
WWE Raw Results:
Bianca Belair def. Nikki Cross
Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory
Karl Anderson def. Damian Priest
Matt Riddle def. Otis
Mustafa Ali def. The Miz
Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY
