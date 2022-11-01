WWE Raw: Moments after making their grand return on WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka made the big call and challenged Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The challenge was subsequently accepted and the quartet took the ring. Asuka and IYO SKY squared off to start with Asuka getting the better of the exchange.

SKY perfectly used the top rope before being stopped by Asuka after trying the strategy one too many times.

SKY tapped out to the Asuka Lock, but Bayley distracted the referee, who failed to see the submission.

Asuka and Kai then battled off with Kai hitting a brutal kick to win the exchange.

Bayley hit a Bayley-to-Belly to smash Bianca Belair through the tables in the production area.

SKY’s Over the Moonsault did not connect, and Bliss took advantage, hitting the Twisted Bliss on SKY to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles!

WWE Raw Results:

Bianca Belair def. Nikki Cross

Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory

Karl Anderson def. Damian Priest

Matt Riddle def. Otis

Mustafa Ali def. The Miz

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.