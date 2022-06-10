Salah was also named footballer of the year by England's Football Writers' Association in April, with Kerr, 28, winning the equivalent women's award.

London: Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Chelsea women's striker Sam Kerr both achieved a notable double on Thursday as they were named the player of the year by England's Professional Footballers Association after they each won corresponding awards from sportswriters.

Salah topped a poll of his fellow players ahead of Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne, who had won for the previous two years and was again a key member of the Manchester City team which took the Premier League title ahead of Liverpool by just a single point.

Our Egyptian King on winning the @PFA Player of the Year award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6BB4yxeH8t — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 9, 2022

Salah was named PFA player of the year for a second time, having previously won in 2018, after a season where Liverpool lifted both the League Cup and FA Cup, while also getting to the Champions League final where they lost to Real Madrid.

Egypt striker Salah finished as the Premier League's joint top-scorer alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-min with 23 goals.

"It's a great honour to win a trophy, individual or collective," Salah said.

There is no greater honour than winning an award that my colleagues voted on. I am very grateful to all of you! pic.twitter.com/AH0FOSapXI — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 9, 2022

The 29-year-old, who has confirmed he will see out his contract at Liverpool next season while remaining non-committal on his future at Anfield beyond 2023, added: "This one is a really good one to win, especially because it's voted by players."

Salah was also named footballer of the year by England's Football Writers' Association in April, with Kerr, 28, winning the equivalent women's award.

After two nominations in a row, @ChelseaFCW’s @samkerr1 has been voted 2022 PFA Player of the Year! 🙌🏆🇦🇺 #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/w67JHida4p — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) June 9, 2022

The Australian was honoured again Thursday after her 20 goals made her the top scorer in the FA Women's Super League, with the striker helping Chelsea complete a domestic double.

