MOC approves funding for Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia's training in USA
New Delhi: The Union Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Wednesday approved financial assistance for Olympic Bronze Medallist Bajrang Punia's 35 days training camp in the US.
Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Bajrang's travel, boarding, and daily costs toward training camp in Michigan, USA from June 25 to July 30 (35 days) and would also cover the expenses for his personal coach and physiotherapist.
The training time in the USA will help Bajrang prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and World Championships.
During the meeting, the MOC also approved financial assistance towards the procurement of two T20 Proteam Look TT track Bikes for TOPS Development cyclists Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham.
The T20 bikes are new top-of-the-range track bikes that were also used by the French National Team at the Tokyo Olympics. The bike is said to be lighter, stiffer, and more aerodynamically efficient than its predecessors. The mentioned bikes will also help the athletes prepare for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games this year.
Besides the above, the MOC also approved financial assistance for the TOPS Athletes among others.
Table tennis player Sharath Kamal received financial assistance towards support staff fees, fitness training, physiotherapy, rehab, fitness testing, and nutritionist fees.
Shooter Anish was rewarded financial assistance under TOPS towards foreign training and competition in Germany at Shooting Sports Center, Suhl for 20 days. Anish wants to train under coach Pistol coach Ralf Schumann in Germany and prepare for upcoming competitions.
