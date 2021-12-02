Milan's Simon Kjaer suffers knee ligament damage; to be out for months

Kjaer was stretchered off early on in Milan's 3-0 win at Genoa on Wednesday and the Serie A giants revealed in a statement he would be going under the knife to repair the damage

Milan, Italy: Simon Kjaer is expected to be out for months after AC Milan announced on Thursday the Denmark centre-back had damaged ligaments is in left knee.

"The MRI and specialist evaluation Simon Kjaer underwent this morning confirmed the need for an arthroscopy on his left knee to repair ligament damage," said Milan.

"Surgery is scheduled to be performed tomorrow (Friday)."

Milan travel to Salernitana on Saturday before hosting Liverpool three days later as the Rossoneri bid to make the last 16 of the Champions League.

The 32-year-old joins a growing list of absentees for Stefano Pioli's side, with Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria among those unavailable.

Milan sit second in Serie A, just one point behind leaders Napoli who could only draw 2-2 at Sassuolo on Wednesday.

