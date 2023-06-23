Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game' shoes sold for Rs 11 crore at auction

The sneakers, that Michael Jordan wore in the legendary ‘The Flu Game’, were sold for more than $1.38 million (Rs 11 crore approximately) at the Goldin auction. The purchase was made on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his famous victory shot in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. The final was played between Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. It was rumoured that during this game, Michael Jordan was suffering from flu and fever, yet he went on to score 38 points in the game with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Michael Jordan played one of the most memorable games in the 1997 NBA finals against the Utah Jazz. With the flu, Michael Jordan scored 38 points in Game 5 of the Finals while pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. At 2-2 in the series, Jordan pushed his limits to the very end in this game.

In order to send the series back to Chicago, he guided the Chicago Bulls to victory over the Utah Jazz. Under his leadership, the franchise won its fifth NBA championship in seven seasons. Courtesy of this, the price of the ‘Flu Game’ trainers has been soaring ever since it was first sold in 2013.

According to CBS Sports, Preston Truman, a Jazz ball boy who had previously won Jordan’s favour by bringing him applesauce before games, received the legend’s autographed trainers from himself after the 1997 Final game. Truman was seen receiving Jordan’s autographed shoes in a photograph, but MeiGray and Sports Investors authentication determined that the image was identical after comparing it to another.

Despite receiving a statement of authenticity for the shoes, the ball boy maintained them for 15 years before selling them at Grey Flannel Auctions in 2013, setting a record price for any athlete’s sneaker at that time. However, the sale price for Michael’s game-worn trainers from the 1997 NBA Finals fell short of shattering the existing record of the most expensive sale of shoes.

The report by CBS Sports suggest that the Air Jordan XIII Breds, that Michael wore during the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals, currently hold the record of the most expensive pair of trainers being auctioned. In April, the Air Jordan XIII Breds were offered for sale for $2.238 million (more than Rs 18 crore).

