Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 34th match of IPL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have had a roller-coaster ride so far, they won four and lost three of their seven matches in the first leg. They have been known to be slow starters and the trend has continued after the restart as well as they lost their opening match of the second leg against CSK.

MI will be hoping that Hardik Pandya is fit in time for the match. If he is, then Saurabh Tiwary might be the one who goes out.

After a tough start to the campaign, losing five and winning two of the seven matches, KKR hit the reset button and came into the second leg brimming with confidence with a thumping win over RCB. Varun Chakravarthy was the star of the show as he ripped through the middle order. Russell also chipped in with three wickets as KKR bundled RCB out for 92.

Debutant Venkatesh Iyer stole the limelight in the batting department with a brisk 41 off 27 balls. Shubham Gill too found some form as he scored 48 off 34 as KKR cruised to a nine-wicket win.

When will the 34th match of the IPL 2021 between MI and KKR take place?

The match between MI and KKR will take place on 23 September 2021.

What is the venue for the MI and KKR match?

The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the MI and KKR match start?

The MI and KKR match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI and KKR match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad:

Indian players: Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Pawan Negi, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Gurkeerat Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer

Overseas players: Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell (West Indies), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Tim Southee (New Zealand), Ben Cutting (Australia), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Mumbai Indians squad

Indian players: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Yudhvir Singh Charak

Overseas players: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Marco Jansen (South Africa), Trent Boult (New Zealand), James Neesham (New Zealand), Adam Milne (New Zealand), Chris Lynn (Australia), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Australia)