LIVE, IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Full Cricket Score: Mumbai lose momentum and two wickets

OUT! The ball flicks off Suryakumar Yadav's bat and carries into the welcoming hands of Dinesh Karthik. Suryakumar Yadav c Dinesh Karthik b Prasidh Krishna 5 (10 balls)
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|92/2 (12.5 ov) - R/R 7.17
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Quinton de Kock (W)
|Batting
|47
|33
|3
|3
|Ishan Kishan
|Batting
|3
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Sunil Narine
|4
|0
|20
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|1.5
|0
|19
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 89/2 (12.1)
|
3 (3) R/R: 4.5
Quinton de Kock (W) 0(0)
Ishan Kishan 3(4)
|
Suryakumar Yadav 5(10) S.R (50)
c Dinesh Karthik b Prasidh Krishna
After 12 overs, Mumbai Indians 89/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 47 , Suryakumar Yadav 5)
It's time for Sunil Narine's final over now, Eoin Morgan seems like he wants to exhaust his spin options quickly and then let the pacers see it out. Dot, leg bye, dot to begin. Another dot. Bit of pressure for de Kock now, but he manages to get out from under it with a rapid single. Yadav gets a single of his own, three off the over.
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 86/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 46 , Suryakumar Yadav 4)
All things said and done, Mumbai are still in a pretty good position here. Varun Chakravarthy to bowl this over. Four singles in a row to start the over. de Kock appears to be biding his time at the moment, hoping to cruise through to these overs of spin before letting loose once KKR's pacers come into play. Two more singles to end the over, six from it.
After 10 overs, Mumbai Indians 80/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 43 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)
Narine returns, and begins by conceding a single. Can he come good for KKR and deliver a wicket? YES HE CAN! He gets the wicket of danger man Rohit Sharma, who hits the ball high into the night sky, only for it to come down into the hands of Shubman Gill at the long-on boundary. Suryakumar Yadav comes on to replace his skipper. Dot, dot and then single, Yadav is off the mark. Another single, just three runs off the over and a wicket, not bad at all.
OUT! At long last, a breakthrough for KKR, and it's Rohit Sharma who departs! Rohit Sharma c Shubman Gill b Sunil Narine 33 (30 balls)
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 77/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 33 , Quinton de Kock (W) 41)
Andre Russell comes into the bowling attack, can he be the difference-maker? His start is terrible, as de Kock dispatches a cannon of a drive through extra cover for four. Oh lord, it's double trouble for KKR as de Kock nearly decapitates his skipper Rohit Sharma with a flat and speedy shot down the ground which races over the boundary. Three singles, a wide and then a double for Rohit Sharma, who clips it to deep midwicket and sprints his lungs off to make it back in time. 14 runs off the over, and MI are cruising at the moment.
FOUR! Hammered down the ground, back-to-back fours for de Kock!
FOUR! Crisp shot, blitzed through extra cover by de Kock!
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 63/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 30 , Quinton de Kock (W) 31)
Chakravarthy returns. KKR really need him to come up with something big here. It's sailing away from them a bit, and a wicket right now would be huge. Two singles to begin, followed by a sot and then another single. OOOH, de Kock tries to go for a big shot, and he absolutely mucks it up, getting barely enough power on it and the ball lands just a few yards short of the scrambling long-on fielder. The South African dodged a bullet there, a little more juice on that and he'd have been walking. Two dots to end the over.
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 60/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 29 , Quinton de Kock (W) 29)
It's a return to spin for KKR, Sunil Narine is back. Couple of singles to begin with. A dot, and then a very dangerous delivery that just about whistles past the outside edge of Rohit Sharma's bat. It was quick, and Sharma tried to poke at it, but he missed the ball. That could've been dangerous. Back-to-back singles to finish, good over, just four runs off it.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2021!
We have an incredible match in store for you today, with the battle for the final play-off spot intensifying as the Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders! MI suffered a defeat against CSK on their return to action, and they'll be hoping to bounce back right away. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates and the live score from this thrilling tie!
Preview: Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) face a stiff challenge in their bid to retain their play-off qualification spot when they take on sixth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a mid-table IPL 2021 clash on Thursday.
In their first match of the second leg of the IPL 2021 season, MI suffered a 20-run defeat at the hands of second-placed Chennai Super Kings. Another defeat in quick succession would jeopardize their current position in the table, and leave them open to being leap-frogged by the likes of KKR and Rajasthan Royals.
KKR, on the other hand, enjoyed a winning return to action, as they beat the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets, after restricting their opponents to a meagre total of 92. Opening pair Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer did well to chase down the total within just 10 overs, scoring 48 and 41* respectively.
Squads:
MI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh, Roosh Kalaria.
KKR: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.
