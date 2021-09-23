LIVE, IPL 2021, MI vs KKR Full Cricket Score: Mumbai lose momentum and two wickets

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: It's time for Sunil Narine's final over now, Eoin Morgan seems like he wants to exhaust his spin options quickly and then let the pacers see it out. Dot, leg bye, dot to begin. Another dot. Bit of pressure for de Kock now, but he manages to get out from under it with a rapid single. Yadav gets a single of his own, three off the over.

Preview: Fourth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) face a stiff challenge in their bid to retain their play-off qualification spot when they take on sixth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a mid-table IPL 2021 clash on Thursday.

In their first match of the second leg of the IPL 2021 season, MI suffered a 20-run defeat at the hands of second-placed Chennai Super Kings. Another defeat in quick succession would jeopardize their current position in the table, and leave them open to being leap-frogged by the likes of KKR and Rajasthan Royals.

KKR, on the other hand, enjoyed a winning return to action, as they beat the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets, after restricting their opponents to a meagre total of 92. Opening pair Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer did well to chase down the total within just 10 overs, scoring 48 and 41* respectively.

Squads:

MI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh, Roosh Kalaria.

KKR: Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert.

