Mexican Open: Alexander Zverev fined $40,000 over outburst that saw him tossed from Acapulco ATP event
Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse and $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the ATP said in a statement.
World number three Alexander Zverev, who was thrown out of the Mexico Open at Acapulco this week after repeatedly smashing his racquet against the umpire's chair, was fined $40,000 by the ATP on Thursday.
Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse and $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, the ATP said in a statement.
"This represents the maximum fine per each violation," the ATP said, noting that Zverev also forfeits prize money of $31,570 he would have earned in singles and doubles and all ATP rankings points from the tournament.
"A further review of the incident will now follow per ATP rules," the ATP said.
Germany's Zverev, the world number three who won Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, lost his temper after he and doubles partner Marcelo Melo of Brazil were beaten 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 by Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara of Finland.
Zverev, the defending singles champion in Acapulco, smashed his racquet three times just below umpire Alessandro Germani's feet before taking his seat and then rising again to verbally abuse the official and smash the chair a final time.
Zverev's behavior was condemned by fellow pros, including Acapulco rival Rafael Nadal of Spain as well as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, who were competing this week in Dubai.
Zverev himself posted an apology on his Instagram account, saying his actions were "unacceptable."
