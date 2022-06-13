Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev occupy the top two spots while Novak Djokovic slips two places to third. Rafael Nadal (4) and Casper Ruud (5) complete the top five.

Daniil Medvedev returned to the top spot in the ATP rankings with Alexander Zverev at second, as for the first time in nearly two decades, not one of tennis' celebrated Big Three will be occupying any of the top two spots in the men's charts.

Medvedev, the current US Open champion, moved one place to the top spot after finishing runner-up at the recently-concluded Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, making his 24th appearance in an ATP final, ultimately losing to Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven in the summit clash.

Medvedev returns to the top spot after having occupied the spot for nearly a month between 24 February and 20 March — his first time at the very top of the ladder.

Zverev, meanwhile, also moved a spot to a career-best No 2 in the ATP rankings. The Russian-born German player was last seen in action during the French Open, in which he was forced to retire after hurting his ankle in the second set of the semi-final meeting with Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic, who had a terrific run in 2021 winning every major title except the US Open, drops to the third spot from No 1 and is currently the only member of the Big Three in the top three.

French Open champion Nadal finds himself at the fourth spot, with Casper Ruud, whom Nadal defeated in the final at Roland Garros to win his 22nd Grand Slam title, finds himself at fifth.

The last time none of the Big Three found themselves in the Top 3 of the ATP rankings was on 10 November, 2003. The United States' Andy Roddick and Spain's Juan Carlos Ferrero were ranked one and two respectively, with Federer third. Nadal, just 17 years old then, was ranked 47 while Djokovic, then a relatively unknown name, was a distant 680th.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is set to drop even further down the ladder due to Wimbledon not awarding any ranking points for the controversy-marred 2022 edition.

The Serb superstar, who had missed out on the Australian Open in January due to the infamous visa controversy and bowed out of the French Open after a quarter-final defeat to Nadal, is set to drop out of the ATP Top 5 for the first time since September 2018.

ATP World Rankings Top 5 (as of 13 June):

1. Daniil Medvedev (7,950 points)

2. Alexander Zverev (7,075)

3. Novak Djokovic (6,770)

4. Rafael Nadal (6,525)

5. Casper Ruud (5,050)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (4,945)

7. Carlos Alcaraz (4,893)

8. Andrey Rublev (4,125)

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (3,895)

10. Matteo Berrettini (3,570)

