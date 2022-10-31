Duba: After two editions of thrilling mixed-martial arts action in New Delhi, Matrix Fight Night, India’s MMA promotion is set to return to Dubai, UAE. Matrix Fight Night 10, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India’s largest and oldest governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, will be held at the Palazzo Versace, Dubai on 18 November.

MFN had announced the past month that the upcoming edition will introduce title fights for the first time in the promotion. In the main event of the night, India’s very own Sanjeet Budhwar will face off against Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Abdimitalipov in the main event.

Speaking on the upcoming title match, Sanjeet ‘The Silent Killer’, said, “I have to do what I always do in the octagon – and that is to beat my opponent and win the title. But this time, it will be my toughest fight and I am excited to face off against a worthy competitor.”

Atabek Abdimitalipov, who has a 4-1 record in professional MMA, added: “I am ready to compete at MFN and entertain MMA fans in India”.

Puja Tomar will face off against Bi Dieu Nguyen from the USA in the Strawweight Title fight, while Angad Bisht will get a chance to become the MFN Flyweight Champion when he faces off against Egypt’s Mohamad Gamal. Dhruv ‘Psycho’ Chaudhary will return to MFN as he will face off against Pakistan’s Uloomi Karim for the Bantamweight title.

Here is a look at the full card:

MATRIX FIGHT NIGHT 10 CARD:

Punyajit Likharu (IND) vs Djordje Stojanovic (SRB)

Arsenba Ozukum (IND) vs Dinesh Singh Naorem (IND)

Digamber Singh Rawat (IND) vs Akib Ali (IND)

Rahul Thapa (IND) vs Avizo Lanamai (IND)

Musa Raish (IND) vs Clinton Dcruz (IND)

Richard Alaxender Mearns (UK) vs Shyamanand (IND)

Fabrício Oliveira (BRA) vs Azizbek Satybaldiev (KG)

Strawweight Title Fight: Puja Tomar (IND) vs Bi Dieu Nguyen (USA)

Flyweight Title Fight: Angad Bisht (IND) vs Mohamad Gamal (EGY)

Bantamweight Title Fight: Dhruv Chaudhary (IND) vs Uloomi Karim (PAK)

Featherweight Title Fight: Sanjeet Budhwar (IND) vs Atabek Abdimitalipov (KG) – MAIN EVENT

