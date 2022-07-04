Manisha Kalyan is set to become the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League.

Star Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan has joined Cyprus club Apollon Ladies FC on a two-year deal. The news was confirmed on Twitter by her former club Gokulam Kerala.

“Thank you, Manisha! After 3 illustrious years as a Malabarian and winning two IWL titles with us, Manisha has signed a two-year deal with Cypriot Champion Club Apollon Ladies. She is all set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season,” the club tweeted.

Manisha spent three years with Gokulam Kerala winning the Indian Women's League (IWL) title twice. The 20-year-old winger last year became the first Indian woman to score in a top-flight Asian competition in the AFC Women's Club Championship. The pacy left-wing forward also made the headlines in 2021 when she scored for India in the game against Brazil in a friendly tournament. Manisha, the winner of the AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year 2020-21 Award, hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and is set to become the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League.

Apollon, who are the defending champions of the Cypriot First Division, are scheduled to play in the first round of the UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying. They will take on Latvia's Riga FS on 18 August.

Recently, another Gokulam player, Dangmei Grace, also left for an overseas assignment as she joined Uzbekistan Super League club FC Nasaf.

