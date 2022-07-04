Manisha Kalyan joins Cypriot champions Apollon Ladies FC
Manisha Kalyan is set to become the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League.
Star Indian footballer Manisha Kalyan has joined Cyprus club Apollon Ladies FC on a two-year deal. The news was confirmed on Twitter by her former club Gokulam Kerala.
“Thank you, Manisha! After 3 illustrious years as a Malabarian and winning two IWL titles with us, Manisha has signed a two-year deal with Cypriot Champion Club Apollon Ladies. She is all set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season,” the club tweeted.
Thank you, Manisha!
After 3️⃣ illustrious years as a Malabarian and winning two IWL titles with us, Manisha has signed a two-year deal with Cypriot Champion Club Apollon Ladies 🔥
She is all set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/yLOuEiIsok
— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) July 3, 2022
Manisha spent three years with Gokulam Kerala winning the Indian Women's League (IWL) title twice. The 20-year-old winger last year became the first Indian woman to score in a top-flight Asian competition in the AFC Women's Club Championship. The pacy left-wing forward also made the headlines in 2021 when she scored for India in the game against Brazil in a friendly tournament. Manisha, the winner of the AIFF Women’s Emerging Footballer of the Year 2020-21 Award, hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab and is set to become the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League.
Landmark moment for @IndianFootball
Manisha Kalyan signs for @ApollonLadiesFC and will become the first Indian to play in the @UWCL!#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/LLFoMGLtZN
— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) July 4, 2022
Apollon, who are the defending champions of the Cypriot First Division, are scheduled to play in the first round of the UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying. They will take on Latvia's Riga FS on 18 August.
Recently, another Gokulam player, Dangmei Grace, also left for an overseas assignment as she joined Uzbekistan Super League club FC Nasaf.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Transgender players can decide whether to play for men's or women's team, says German Football Association
The German football federation passed a new regulation for gender-nonconforming players with the civil status “diverse” or “unspecified” on Thursday.
India football team coach Igor Stimac meets CoA for first time, both mum on contract extension
The Croatian World Cup bronze winner had earlier expressed his desire for the CoA to decide on his contract quickly.
Serie A: AC Milan and 4 players fined for Inter insults at trophy parade
Milan have been fined 12,000 euros (Rs 9.86 lakh approx.) while defender Theo Hernández, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and midfielder Sandro Tonali have been fined 4,000 euros (Rs 3.28 lakh approx.) each.