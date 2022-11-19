Manika Batra created history on Saturday after she became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup. Batra defeated Hina Hayata 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the competition.

She had earlier lost to fourth seed Mima Ito of Japan 8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11 (2-4) in the semi-final.

Despite the semis loss, the Indian paddler ensured the best finish by an Indian in the 39-year-old history of the competition.

Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

