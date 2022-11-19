Manika Batra wins bronze medal at Asian Cup, creates history for India
Manika Batra defeated Hina Hayata 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2 to clinch the bronze medal at the Asian Cup
Manika Batra created history on Saturday after she became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup. Batra defeated Hina Hayata 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2 to clinch the bronze medal in the competition.
She had earlier lost to fourth seed Mima Ito of Japan 8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11 (2-4) in the semi-final.
Despite the semis loss, the Indian paddler ensured the best finish by an Indian in the 39-year-old history of the competition.
Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 respectively.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to reach semi-finals of Asian Cup table tennis tournament
World number 44 Manika beat Chen, ranked 23rd in the ITTF chart, 6-11 11-6 11-5 11-7 8-11 9-11 11-9 in a hard-fought women’s singles quarterfinals.
Asian Cup table tennis: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, and Manika Batra face tough draw
The men's and women's singles event of the 33rd edition of the event, held in a direct knockout format for the first time, has the top 16 Asian players.
Table Tennis: G Sathiyan-Manika Batra reach career-high fifth in mixed doubles rankings
G Sathiyan-Manika Batra had recently made the final at the WTT Contender in Slovenia.