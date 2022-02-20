In 2021, Manika Batra and G Sathiyan won the World Table Tennis Contenders title in Budapest.

The Indian mixed doubles table tennis pair of Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan has broken into the top 10 of the ITTF world rankings.

The duo has witnessed a lot of success in the recent past. They won the bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games beating compatriots Mouma Das and Sharath Kamal.

In 2021, Batra and Sathiyan won the World Table Tennis Contenders title in Budapest, Hungary. They also reached the semi-final of the WTT Contender Tunis event besides making it to the quarter-final of the World Championships.

Currently, Batra and Sathiyan are training together at the Raman Performance High-Performance TT Centre in Chennai to prepare for WTT tournaments in Muscat, Singapore and Doha next month.

“We will train together till February 18. We have been doing well without much practice when we won a WTT tournament in Budapest in August last year. It is important that we have focussed and intense training for short periods,” Sathiyan told The Hindu over the paddlers training together.

The Indian pair are expected to put up a strong challenge at Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in 2022.

