Manchester United captain Harry Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home
There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Manchester: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England.
Maguire lives at the property with his fiancé Fern Hawkins and their two children.
“Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement.
“No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”
There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority," the England defender's management team said in a statement.
"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”
United plays at Arsenal on Saturday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Premier League: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes fit to face Liverpool despite being involved in car crash
No parties involved are understood to have sustained serious injuries and Fernandes took part in training with the rest of the United squad on the eve of the game at Anfield.
Premier League: Tottenham tighten grip on 4th spot after 4-0 thumping of Villa; United, Arsenal slip up
Third-placed Chelsea ended a tough week by hammering Southampton 6-0 while Leeds climbed nine points above the relegation zone with a comfortable 3-0 win at Watford.
Premier League: Ronaldo hat-trick helps Manchester United pip Norwich; Arsenal, Spurs lose
Ronaldo's 50th club hat-trick tempered a revolt among the fanbase at Old Trafford as United move above Arsenal into fifth on goal difference, three points behind Tottenham.