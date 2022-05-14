At day-break on Saturday, a statue honouring Manchester City’s all-time top goal scorer, Sergio Aguero was revealed to fans around the world with a specially commissioned video, which captured its emergence from darkness into light.

Manchester City have rounded off a day of celebrations on the tenth anniversary of the Club’s first Premier League title and the iconic ‘93:20’ moment with an event for over 2,000 fans in Manchester with members of the 2011/12 title winning squad.

Manchester City fans arrived at the City Store early in the morning with the hope of securing one of a limited number of pre-match jerseys which feature a white base with light blue hoops and navy and gold detailing, along with a unique number located on the waistband and 93:20 sign-off on the neck.

Later, club representatives, partners and fans came together for a special lunch at the Etihad Stadium to commemorate the 2011/12 season, looking back at key moments as well as the final match itself, which saw the team score twice in injury time to secure the Club’s first league title in 44 years.

Manchester City’s 93:20 documentary - the definitive story of the 2011/12 season with exclusive interviews - was then launched across the Club’s content platforms for fans to watch and enjoy. You can view the documentary here.

As the evening began, attention turned to Manchester’s Depot Mayfield for an evening of entertainment with 2,000 fans alongside members of the title-winning squad including Sergio Aguero, who scored the goal that sparked jubilant celebrations.

Aguero was joined by former teammates who took part in a series of interviews throughout the evening, as part of wider onstage activities and DJ performances.

Fans around the globe were able to join in by watching Manchester City’s live show which took fans backstage to see and hear from the players who reflected on their memories of the Club’s first Premier League title ten years later.

