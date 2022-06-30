World No. 7 Sindhu dispatched her Thai opponent Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in a 57-minute second-round clash at the Axiata Arena. The seventh-seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.

Kuala Lumpur: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open here on Thursday.

The World No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in a 57-minute second-round clash at the Axiata Arena. The seventh-seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.

HS Prannoy, the World No. 21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15, 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap on Thursday bowed out of the ongoing Malaysia Open tournament. Kashyap was defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-19, 21-10, in a match that lasted 44 minutes.

The seventh-seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also gave a walkover from their match. An official update on the reason of the walkover is expected soon.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.