Tsuneyama, ranked 14th in the world, beat Momota 21-15, 21-16 in an encounter lasting 50 minutes

Kuala Lumpur: Badminton world number two Kento Momota crashed out of the Malaysia Masters in straight sets against Japanese compatriot Kanta Tsuneyama in the second round Thursday.

The tournament is the second time Momota has played in Malaysia since he was involved in a car crash in the country two years ago that sent his career into free fall.

Tsuneyama, ranked 14th in the world, beat Momota 21-15, 21-16 in an encounter lasting 50 minutes.

An energetic Tsuneyama outclassed his star opponent with accurate drop shots that left Momota reeling.

Momota later admitted he was exhausted from back-to-back tournaments after competing in the Malaysia Open last week.

"I have no injury, but I am really tired from the last two weeks of tournaments. At the moment, I do not have enough reserve in my tank," he told reporters.

"I cannot play at the highest level in 10 straight matches like I used to. I have no endurance and am not in the best condition right now," he added.

Momota was thrashed by world number one Viktor Axelsen in the final of the Malaysia Open on Sunday.

Denmark's Axelsen, the reigning Olympic champion, outplayed the Japanese star from start to finish, taking only 34 minutes to win 21-4, 21-7.

But Axelsen withdrew from the Masters which started Tuesday, saying he needed to "rest and recharge" after wins in Malaysia, the Indonesia Open and Indonesia Masters over the past month.

Momota was involved in a car crash that killed his driver on the way to the airport after winning the Malaysia Masters in January 2020.

It left Momota with a fractured eye socket and double vision. When he returned after a year out of action, the Japanese ace was a shadow of his former self.

But Momota has now set his sights on doing well at the World Championships on home soil in August.

"I tried my best, but it was really tough against Tsuneyama," he said.

"But after the two tournaments in Malaysia, I have found some feeling and need to maintain it until the world meet."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.