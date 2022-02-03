Lacazette joined the Londoners for a club record 60 million euros ($67 million) in June 2017 and the 30-year-old would be available on a free transfer this summer.

Lyon: French club Lyon are considering a move for former striker Alexandre Lacazette who they sold to Premier League club Arsenal four-and-a-half years ago.

"He's a player who interests us for everything he's represented here," Lyon director of football Vincent Ponsot said as the club presented January recruits Romain Faivre and Tanguy Ndombele.

"We see all the maturity he's been able to acquire since he left us and he's someone with whom the club has stayed in touch. And yes, he's a player profile that interests us."

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas added: "We'll do everything possible, (it's) important to us."

Aulas conceded that while the club have often dreamed of "the return of Karim Benzema" from Real Madrid, "in the current context, that of Lacazette is more accessible".

Lacazette, who has won 16 caps for France, scored 129 goals in 275 matches in all competitions for Lyon after breaking into the first team in the 2009-2010 campaign.

With Arsenal he has scored 70 goals in 192 games, winning the FA Cup and finishing runner-up in the Europa League in 2018–2019.

Lacazette's potential departure could leave Arsenal without any centre-forward options, with Eddie Nketiah out of contract at the end of the season as well.

Lyon are also interested in the return of midfielder Corentin Tolisso, 27, who joined Bayern Munich in 2017 for 40 million euros.

"All those who may come back are players we have no doubts about their qualities, we know them perfectly, and their mentality, like Lacazette," added Aulas.

"Knowledge is mutual and the risk is lower when it's an old player who returns."

