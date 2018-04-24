The similarities between Juergen Klopp and Eusebio Di Francesco go far beyond their facial hair, designer glasses, and quirky humour.
In terms of tactics, passion, mentality and their route taken in coaching, the managers of Liverpool and Roma appear to be cut from the same cloth, creating a fascinating subplot ahead of the meeting of their teams in the Champions League semifinals.
The respect between them was evident as they spoke on Monday on the eve of the first leg at Anfield, a match that counts as the biggest in Di Francesco's managerial career and the most significant in Klopp's 2 1/2 years at Anfield.
"I am very happy but also concerned to play against a team coached by such a good manager," Di Francesco said, "but I believe my philosophy is quite similar."
That would be the high press, the high energy, the expected use of a 4-3-3 formation with the wingers drifting inside, the full backs overlapping, and the lone striker dropping off.
Manchester City and Barcelona couldn't handle the intensity of Liverpool and Roma, respectively, in a triumph for the underdogs in the quarterfinals. A week after City was overwhelmed in a 3-0 first-leg loss at Anfield, Barca was blown away by the same scoreline in a historic night at the Stadio Olimpico.
"I do understand probably a lot of people would have thought this semi-final would be Barcelona vs. Manchester City," Klopp said, "but it is not because it is football. Roma made it possible and us, as well. Maybe our situations are similar."
Both teams know their place in modern-day European soccer. Neither can stop their best players from leaving — Mohamed Salah left Roma to join Liverpool in the offseason, Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona in January just as Luis Suarez did in 2014 — so they are constantly fighting against the odds.
Klopp and Di Francesco didn't take the easy route in coaching, either, starting at a relatively low base.
Klopp's first coaching role was at Mainz in the German second tier, Di Francesco's was with Virtus Lanciano in the Italian third tier.
While Klopp got Mainz promoted and then enjoyed success at his next club Borussia Dortmund, where he won the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League final in 2013, Di Francesco had posts at Pescara and Lecce before making his mark at Sassuolo and guiding the club into Serie A. He even got the team into the Europa League before joining Roma in 2017.
"Klopp has already proved his worth — he has won a number of titles — and I have great ambitions, too," said Di Francesco, who, at age 48, is two years younger than Klopp. "I will nurture this ambition to reach the final."
Di Francesco insisted Roma would not take a step back at Anfield, instead, going toe to toe with Liverpool and its devastating front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.
Klopp has the same mentality when Liverpool plays the heavyweights of the English Premier League, and he has a strong record in those games.
"We have continued believing in ourselves, and Roma is the same," Klopp said. "They changed manager — at least we didn't have to do that — but he is doing a brilliant job and so they have all my respect. If anyone thinks we two are underdogs, who cares?"
Updated Date: Apr 25, 2018 02:30 AM
02:30 (IST)
It has been an exhilarating night of football! One semi down, one more to come. Tomorrow, defending champions Real Madrid travel to the Allianz Arena to take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in what, hopefully, will be an equally entertaining match. That's it from us here tonight. Join us tomorrow as we bring you live updates from the second Champions League semi-final.
02:26 (IST)
02:24 (IST)
02:24 (IST)
02:21 (IST)
02:16 (IST)
FT! Liverpool 5-2
Wow, what a match! With Mohamed Salah putting Liverpool 5-0 ahead with two goals and two assists, it looked like Jurgen Klopp's men had put the tie to bed. However, Roma, who are no stranger to comebacks, scored twice in the last ten minutes through Edin Dzeko and a Diego Perotti penalty to take two precious away goals. The Giallorossi will need a repeat of their stunning 3-0 victory over Barcelona when they entertain Liverpool in the return leg at the Stadio Olimpico in a week's time.
02:05 (IST)
Liverpool 5-2 Roma
Four minutes added after 90 minutes and Klopp takes off Firmino and sends Ragnar Klavan on to put men behind the ball. But what a turnaround this has been from the Giallorossi!
02:01 (IST)
85` GOAL! PEROTTI SCORES FROM THE SPOT!
James Milner handles the ball and Felix Brych points to the spot. Diego Perotti steps up and smashes the ball into the top of the net! Roma have two precious away goals to take to the Stadio Olimpico!
01:56 (IST)
81` GOAL! DZEKO GETS ROMA AN AWAY GOAL!
Nainggolan floats in a ball in the area and Lovren misses his header to allow Dzeko to take it down and smash it past Karius.
01:50 (IST)
Liverpool 5-0 Roma
Just under 20 minutes left to go and Schick almost gets close to scoring Roma's away goal. He leaps to meet Perotti's delightful cross and heads it down but Karius reacts well to save. Meanwhile. Klopp makes his second change of the night and it's Mo Salah who comes off to a standing ovation. Two goals and two assists from the Egyptian King tonight. On comes Danny Ings.
01:44 (IST)
69` GOAL! FIRMINO GETS HIS SECOND!
5-0 to Liverpool as Firmino rises the highest to meet Milner's corner and heads it into the bottom corner. Surely the tie is done and dusted!
01:41 (IST)
Liverpool 4-0 Roma
Double change from Roma and they're going for that away goal from the looks of it. Off come De Rossi and Juan Jesus. In come Gonalons and Perotti.
01:37 (IST)
60` GOAL! ROBERTO FIRMINO MAKES IT FOUR!
Roma have not learned from their errors and Liverpool punish them. Salah once again the creator as he jinxes past Juan Jesus in the box before squaring it to Firmino at the far post who taps the ball in the open goal.
01:32 (IST)
56` GOAL! SADIO MANE ADDS LIVERPOOL'S THIRD
Mane finally gets his name on the scoresheet! Liverpool break on the counter with Salah getting on the end of Alexander-Arnold's long-ball. The Egyptian squares the ball to Mane who slots it past Alisson in front of the Kop.
01:23 (IST)
Liverpool 2-0 Roma
Liverpool get a free-kick after Strootman's handball. Alexander-Arnold goes for glory but his shot hits the wall and is cleared away.
01:20 (IST)
46` Liverpool 2-0 Roma
Francesco Di Eusebio makes his first change as Patrik Schick comes on in place of Cengiz Under. No changes for Liverpool.
01:17 (IST)
01:12 (IST)
HT. Liverpool 2-0 Roma
Referee Felix Brych blows the whistle for halftime at Anfield and it is Liverpool who lead. Roma started on the front foot and Klopp's men struggled to contain the Romans with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being stretchered off due to injury. The Reds grew into the game and came close twice but Mane fluffed his lines on both occasions before Salah gave them the lead with a curling effort into the top corner. A minute into added time, Salah doubled Liverpool's lead with a clever dink over Alisson. Roma came close to scoring with Kolarov hitting the bar but couldn't fashion any more chances.
01:04 (IST)
45+1` GOAL! SALAH YET AGAIN!
That man Mo scores again! He gets on the end of Firmino's through ball and chips an onrushing Alisson to double Liverpool's lead!
00:59 (IST)
00:55 (IST)
Liverpool 1-0 Roma
And Liverpool nearly get a second! Two minutes after Salah scores, the Egyptian pings in a delightful corner kick which Lovren heads against the bar.
00:54 (IST)
36` GOAL! SALAH SCORES AGAINST HIS OLD SIDE
It had to be him! The Egyptian gets the ball on the right in the box and he curls in a stunning effort into the top corner beyond a diving Alisson! Anfield is buzzing!
00:47 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 Roma
28 minutes gone and Liverpool get their first real chances of scoring and Mane fluffs his line both times! The Senegalese forward sends his shot over the bar with only Alisson to beat before scooping his shot wide off target from Firmino's cut-back.
00:43 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 Roma
Roma have been the better side after the opening 20 minutes. Nainggolan is playing off Roma and Under and the trio are pressing high up the pitch, similar to what Mane, Salah and Firmino have been doing the entire season. The Italians look more likely to score than the home side.
00:37 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 Roma
Kolarov hits the woodwork! Minutes after playing a part in getting Oxlade-Chamberlain forced out due to injury, the Serbian almost rubbed salt in Liverpool's wounds as he hammers in a left-footed shot through Karius' hands against the crossbar.
00:31 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 Roma
Ooof! Oxalde-Chamberlain dives in for a tackle against Kolarov but it's the Englishman who comes out worse. A clash of shins and the Liverpool medical team come on to take a look. The former Arsenal man gets on his feet but looks in pain and signals to the bench to make a change. Gini Wijnaldum comes on for Oxlade-Chamberlain after 17 minutes.
00:25 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 Roma
Seven minutes gone and Liverpool get their second shot on target as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain tries from distance. Can't fault him for trying after he scored a screamer from similar range against Manchester City.
00:22 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 Roma
Big chance for Firmino as he runs on to Salah's through ball. The Brazilian, who looked to be offside goes for goal from an acute angle instead of squaring it up to Mane who was in a good position.
00:19 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 Roma
Kevin Strootman gets the first shot on target of the match. Kolarov's cross is laid off to Strootman by Dzeko and the Dutchman sidefoots it towards goal. Comfortable save for Karius. Salah also gets a shot on target as he cuts in from the right but his shot is straight at Alisson.
00:16 (IST)
Liverpool 0-0 AS Roma
And we're off at Anfield! Edin Dzeko and AS Roma get us underway.
00:13 (IST)
Liverpool vs AS Roma
We're minutes away from kick-off as the players are ready in the tunnel. Beautiful scenes as Salah walks up to his former teammates and shares hugs and kind words with each of them. However, as the cliche goes, all friendships will be forgotten on the for the next 90 minutes.
00:01 (IST)
23:47 (IST)
23:45 (IST)
23:39 (IST)
23:37 (IST)
23:34 (IST)
The teams have arrived at Anfield and Roma have made it to the stadium without their bus being attacked as Jurgen Klopp had wanted. However, that doesn't mean the Liverpool faithful are not having fun if the pictures from outside Anfield are to go by.
Image courtesy: AP
23:14 (IST)
Here's how AS Roma line up tonight
AS Roma XI: Alisson, Fazio, Manolas, Jesus, Florenzi, Strootman, Nainggolan, De Rossi, Kolarov, Cengiz, Dzeko
Subs: Skorupski, Peres, Gonalons, Lo. Pellegrini, Perotti, El Shaarawy, Schick
23:14 (IST)
Here's how Liverpool line-up tonight
Liverpool XI: Karius, Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino, Salah
Subs: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Klavan, Moreno, Ings, Solanke
23:06 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Liverpool and AS Roma.