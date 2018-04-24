Champions League: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urges fans to show respect to Roma at Anfield

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged the club’s fans to show respect to Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final opponents AS Roma when they arrive at the stadium.

Liverpool are being investigated by UEFA after their supporters threw objects at the Manchester City bus, causing damage, as they arrived for the quarter-final first leg at Anfield this month.

Klopp said he wanted to see the same passion and noise from the Liverpool fans inside the ground but better behaviour on the streets outside.

“I think in the stadium, do it again, but outside, show the respect we have to show,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.

“This is such a fantastic football club and family. Known for fantastic atmospheres around the world, so we don’t need to throw whatever at the Roma bus. Please, show them the respect.

“We are only opponents on the pitch. Everyone knows what a wonderful place Rome is and not all people know how wonderful Liverpool is and we can show that in twenty minutes,” he said.

Klopp thinks he does not need to tell Liverpool fans about the importance of a good atmosphere for his team.

“They create the most special atmosphere in world football. I don’t know if it can be better than against Man City but if it is possible let’s try,” the German said.

UEFA have yet to decide on any sanctions for the incidents that took place at the first leg of the tie against City but any further disturbances could lead to harsher punishments.

Liverpool issued a statement on Monday about the coach arrival and warned their fans about their behaviour.

“LFC reminds fans that the use of flares and other pyrotechnics in and around football stadiums is prohibited. Supporters who do ignite such devices will face arrest and prosecution,” the statement said.

“The club has been charged recently by UEFA for Liverpool supporters using pyrotechnics during recent matches, which will result in sanctions being imposed on the club and could result in ticket allocations being reduced at future games.

“Liverpool Football Club would like to thank supporters in advance who show their support in a friendly, respectful and considerate manner.”