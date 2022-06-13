Live Telecast India vs Hong Kong Live on 14th June, 8:30 PM – IST, India Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, date, time of india Std

Fresh from their inspired 2-1 win over Afghanistan, Igor Stimac-coached India take on Hong Kong in their final Group D match of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Both teams are unbeaten after two games with six points each, and it promises to be an interesting top-of-the table clash at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

The equation is pretty simple for India- They beat Hong Kong on Tuesday and they qualify for next year’s Asian Cup. Even if India finish second in the points table, they can still hope that they end up as one of the five best second-placed teams to qualify for the continental competition.

In their previous match, India edged Afghanistan 2-1 on the back of goals from Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad. After an opening 85 minutes that saw no goals, Chhetri opened the scoring by converting a free kick, before Zubayr Amiri netted the equaliser just two minutes later with a header.

With just minutes left in the game, it was heading for an intense finish. Five minutes were added in injury time, and in the first minute of stoppage time, Sahal Abdul Samad struck the ball past the Afghanistan goalkeeper after a fine pass from Ashique Kuruniyan. India would eventually go onto celebrate their win, which come just days after a 2-0 win over Cambodia on the opening matchday.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, defeated Afghanistan 2-1 and Cambodia 3-0 in their first two group games, and will be looking to spoil India’s chances on Tuesday.

Afghanistan and Cambodia are already out of contention with two defeats in as many games.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the India vs Hong Kong match in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers:

When is India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HKG, in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India play Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on 14 June (Tuesday), 2022.

What time does India vs Hong Kong start?

India vs Hong Kong kicks off at 8:30 PM IST in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Where is India vs Hong Kong being played?

The Group D encounter between India and Hong Kong will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata.

How to watch India vs Hong Kong on TV?

India vs Hong Kong will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

How to watch India vs Hong Kong on live stream?

India vs Hong Kong can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

